The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date, Cast and Spoilers

Created by Danny McBride, ‘The Righteous Gemstone’ is a black comedy series on HBO that packs a star-studded cast ensemble relentless force to sway the audiences. The story revolves around the titular Gemstones and their family-run Televangelist megachurch. The family includes patriarch Eli and children Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin Gemstone. While Judy feels stifled in the family among her two brothers, arrogant Jesse and his “gang” live a gloriously scandalous life amidst private parties, baptisms, and fundraisers.

The series garnered a positive critical reaction thanks to its passionate comic ambiance, production value, and lively performances by John Goodman and others. In the finale of the first season, Billy gets his due when Eli drives him out of the church, and in a parallel development, Amber sends Jesse out to join their son in Haiti. The second season is already knocking at the church doors. Watch out for spoilers in the designated section, but let us first reveal the premiere date of ‘The Righteous Gemstone’ season 2.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date

‘The Righteous Gemstones’ season 2 episode 1 is set to release on January 9, 2022, at 10 pm ET/PT, on HBO. New episodes with half-hour runtime each are released weekly on Sundays.

Where To Stream The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 Episode 1 Online?

You may catch the fresh episode on HBO at the date and time mentioned above. However, if you have skipped the broadcast window, fret not, since the show is available in HBO Max, Max Go, and Hulu. The episode is also available for on-demand streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play Movies & TV, Vudu, and Apple TV. Moreover, you can catch the action in live TV options such as DirecTV, Xfinity Stream, and YouTube TV.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 Episode 1 Spoilers

The first episode of the second season is loftily titled ‘I Speak in the Tongues of Men and Angels,’ retaining the over-the-top nature of the show. The episode sees Jesse back from Haiti and ready to take on God’s work. He takes his chances on a business endeavor with West Coast Televangelist Lyle Lissons and his wife. The power couple is also interested in doing business with Jesse. They attempt to convince him to invest top dollars in their Christian resort, Zion’s Landing.

But the Televangelist community receives a significant blow when a fellow preacher becomes subject to a fierce media crackdown. On the other hand, Eli has also come a long way since the beginning of the series. Following his epiphany at the first season’s finale, Eli gets back in touch with Junior, a mysterious figure tied to his past. The episode slowly reveals that Junior is the brother of Eli and an uncle to Judy, Jesse, and Kelvin. The beginning of the season sets us right up for more roving madness to come, and we can’t be more elated.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

Almost all central cast members are coming back on board for the second season. At the same time, you should root for a few pleasant surprises. Danny McBride, the creator of the series, plays the prominent role of Jesse Gemstone, and he is back for the second haul. Also retaining their roles are John Goodman (Eli Gemstone), Edi Patterson (Judy Gemstone), and Adam Devine (Kelvin Gemstone).

Other prominent members of the cast include Cassidy Freeman (Amber Gemstone), Tony Cavalero (Keefe Chambers), Tim Baltz (BJ), Skyler Gisondo (Gideon Gemstone), and Greg Alan Williams (Martin Imari). The second season further introduces Eric Roberts in the garb of Junior Gemstone (Eli’s estranged brother), Eric André as Lyle Lissons, a popular televangelist, and Jessica Lowe as Lindy Lissons, Lyle’s wife. Moreover, veteran star Jason Schwartzman takes up the recurring role of Thaniel, an investigative reporter interested in the history of the Gemstones family. You may have seen Schwartzman in several Wes Anderson movies, from ‘Rushmore’ to ‘The French Dispatch.’

