The latest episode of ‘The Rookie’ season 3 is all about the disappearance of a baby. The suspect turns out to be a woman with a tragic past. Meanwhile, Lucy and Jackson live their last day as trainees. If you’re excited to know more about the rookies taking on another exciting case, you can dive into the recap at the end. But first, you can take a few minutes to read about the upcoming episode – ‘The Rookie’ season 3 episode 10!

The Rookie Season 3 Episode 10 Release Date

‘The Rookie’ season 3 episode 10 is slated to release on April 11, 2021, at 10 pm ET on ABC. Every episode has a runtime of less than 50 minutes.

Where to Watch The Rookie Season 3 Episode 10 Online?

If you’re excited to watch the upcoming episode of ‘The Rookie’ season 3, you can simply tune in to ABC at the timeslot mentioned above. If you’re worried about missing it, you should know that the newest episode will also be available on ABC’s official website and the ABC app one day after its drops on the original network. Cable-free live streaming options include watching the show on live TV platforms such as DirecTV, YouTube TV (season 3), Sling TV, and Fubo TV (season 3). The show can also be rented or purchased on VOD services such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and iTunes. Hulu subscribers can also watch the show here.

The Rookie Season 3 Episode 10 Spoilers

In ‘The Rookie’ season 3 episode 10, called ‘Man of Honor,’ officers Harper and Nolan will respond to a bank robbery in progress and realize that the thief has other intentions than plain robbery. He won’t just be hankering after money. Meanwhile, officers Jackson and Chen’s first day of riding without training officers will be quite different from what they had previously imagined. They trained long and hard to have reached this point, and it is possible that their first day going independent will be stressful. Still, the episode will mark significant moments in the characters’ lives. You can watch the promo for the upcoming episode below!

The Rookie Season 3 Episode 9 Recap

‘The Rookie’ season 3 episode 9 is called ‘Amber,’ and the episode kicks off with Nolan’s teacher accompanying him on a ride. But Harper seems displeased. It’s also time for Lucy and Tim’s last patrol together. Lucy’s end of training is near, and she wants answers from Tim as their relationship is growing. He says it’s cool to keep in touch. Nolan and Harper tend to an Amber Alert.

A couple is about to get divorced, and the father, a drug abuser, takes away the child. They find the father as his truck meets with an accident, but there is no sign of the baby. The team discovers that the baby has been snatched by a woman whose face they couldn’t see. Tim feels that Lucy is too sensitive to go undercover. Nolan and Harper go off to see a man whose wife could be the abductor. He reveals that his wife suffers from PPD and their own daughter was a victim of SIDS. Tim and Lucy are close to the suspect’s car, but they can’t find the baby.

Finally, the woman, along with the child, is standing on a bridge dangerously close to death. Angela tries to persuade her not to jump off. She then steps off the bridge and gives the baby to Angela. Nolan’s teacher records the whole incident, and Nolan later talks to her before she publishes it. Tim and Lucy exchange presents, but hers turns out to be a prank. Lucy and Jackson have a final conversation as trainees. In the meantime, Nolan is worried about Jackson.

