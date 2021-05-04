In ‘The Rookie’ season 3 episode 12, Sarah and John rush Henry to the hospital after he passes out on the floor. The doctors declare that he should go through surgery to recover fully, but there is a small risk of death. The other option is to undergo a series of operations lasting five years. As a result, the family is in a state of utter distress. If you want to know what happens further, you can take a look at the recap section. As far as the upcoming episode is concerned, here’s everything we can expect from ‘The Rookie’ season 3 episode 13!

The Rookie Season 3 Episode 13 Release Date

‘The Rookie’ season 3 episode 13 is scheduled to release on May 9, 2021, at 10 pm ET on ABC. New episodes release on a weekly basis, and each episode has a runtime of around 50 minutes.

Where to Watch The Rookie Season 3 Episode 13 Online?

Fans of the show can simply tune in to ABC at the timeslot mentioned above and watch ‘The Rookie’ season 3 episode 13 as it airs. If not, you can go online and watch the episode on ABC’s official website and the ABC app one day after it releases on television. Viewers can also live-stream the show on platforms such as DirecTV, YouTube TV (season 3), Sling TV, and Fubo TV (season 3). You can also watch ‘The Rookie’ on VOD services such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and iTunes after renting or buying the episodes. Hulu subscribers can access the show on the streaming platform here.

The Rookie Season 3 Episode 13 Spoilers

In ‘The Rookie’ season 3 episode 13, titled ‘Triple Duty,’ officers Nolan and Bradford will attempt to de-escalate a drug war. This is most likely a continuation of the events of the last episode where Diego is shot to death, and La Fiera is enraged at Madrigal’s son Cesar, the man behind the operation. After her son’s death, she has nothing to lose now, which means that she is gearing up for revenge in full power.

Nevertheless, the two officers will try to minimize the casualties involved or completely disrupt the war before it takes any lives. Furthermore, Officer Harper will hope to get Officer Chen ready for an undercover mission. We might additionally witness Henry recovering from the surgery and his relationship with Abigail, who never knew how serious his illness was. Here’s the promo for the upcoming episode!

The Rookie Season 3 Episode 12 Recap

‘The Rookie’ season 3 episode 12, titled ‘Braveheart,’ delineates the events that occur after Henry’s collapse. He has serious heart complications, which require a pulmonary valve replacement operation. He needs to decide whether he wants to go through a minimally invasive procedure that will take five years to complete or a more effective surgery with a 20% risk of fatality. Without any hesitation, he chooses the second procedure. Abigail is mad over being kept out of the whole matter and mentions that it is her right to know how serious his illness is. The operation goes well.

Angela hears about La Fiera’s presence in the hospital and is asked to assess the situation. Apart from getting her son checked, she attempts to strike a deal with a dying drug kingpin, Tomas Madrigal. Even if Harper wiretaps Madrigal’s room, Tomas and La Fiera use code language during their conversation. But La Fiera is aware that Angela is listening, so she purposefully brings up Wesley’s name, implying that he is in danger.

Wesley is waiting to meet Angela at the parking garage but finds a detective who tips him off about a man named Galeno working for La Fiera. Galeno then threatens Angela. Wesley vows to bring in every criminal he has ever defended and turn them against La Fiera in case something happens to Angela. Tomas Madrigal’s son Cesar Madrigal sends his men over who kill La Fiera’s son Diego. A distraught La Fiera will now wage war against Madrigal on the streets of LA.

