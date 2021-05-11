In ‘The Rookie’ season 3 episode 13, the war between La Fiera and Cesar Madrigal has begun! The FBI is under pressure as Officer Chen prepares for her next undercover mission to halt the fight and minimize the casualties involved. The FBI is looking for the perfect opportunity to gain the upper hand, and Lopez’s wedding seems like the ideal venue to start! If you missed the episode, you could head to the bottom, where the recap has been laid out. If you want to know what the next episode might have in store, here’s everything we know about ‘The Rookie’ season 3 episode 14!

The Rookie Season 3 Episode 14 Release Date

The season finale of ‘The Rookie’ season 3 is slated to release on May 16, 2021, at 10 pm ET on ABC.

Where to Watch The Rookie Season 3 Episode 14 Online?

The easiest way to watch ‘The Rookie’ season 3 episode 14 is by tuning in to ABC when the finale airs at the timeslot mentioned above. You can also watch the episode on ABC’s official website and the ABC app one day after its original broadcast. It is also possible to live stream the episodes on DirecTV (season 3), YouTube TV (season 3), Sling TV, and Fubo TV (season 3). Fans of ‘The Rookie’ can additionally rent or purchase the episodes on VOD services such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and iTunes. Hulu subscribers also have the option to access the show on the streaming platform here.

The Rookie Season 3 Episode 14 Spoilers

In the season finale of ‘The Rookie’ (season 3 episode 14) titled ‘Threshold,’ Officer Nolan will face a minor hiccup while running after a shoplifter. The case will be taken to the local authorities as the DA charges the thief with assault even though Nolan does not want to drag the case. He will be struck with a mild injury which might not affect him enough to want to file a complaint against the guy. In the meantime, Officer Chen will attend Lopez’s wedding to keep tabs on the status of the war. She will be undercover as planned in the previous episode. The FBI will ultimately seize the wedding venue while Nolan will chance upon his new neighbor. Here’s a promo for the upcoming episode!

The Rookie Season 3 Episode 13 Recap

‘The Rookie’ season 3 episode 13, titled ‘Triple Duty,’ is the first chapter of the war between La Fiera and Cesar Madrigal, which leads to multiple deaths on both sides. Bradford and Nolan witness a firefight in a cemetery. La Fiera was assigned to be in control as gleaned from Señor Madrigal’s last words to her. But none of his Lieutenants are aware of that, which is why she needs the recording from the wiretap. This might stop Cesar from waging war.

The DEA then send Lopez to secretly install malware that would provide information on La Fiera’s operations. But La Fiera has her computer disconnected from the rest of her network, which stifles the DEA’s operation. She doesn’t intend to kill Cesar but sends a squad after his girlfriend and baby. But officers Bradford and Nolan enter the scene just in time. The LAPD reassigns Officer Chen to go undercover to thwart the drug war, which is expected to go on for a considerable period.

Chen also goes through rigorous training headed by Harper. She successfully makes it through and gets ready for the next step. Bradford makes a note of all the people who are to attend Lopez’s wedding and decides to track them. To his disappointment, Nolan involves himself too. Nolan wants to become a training officer and needs Bradford’s help for that.

