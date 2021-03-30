The latest episode of ‘The Rookie’ season 3 revolves around a kidnapping case and a mysterious tagger who is being searched for by the team. Personal issues are taking the forefront, too, as Lucy, Jackson, Nolan, and Angela try to find a way out. You can check out the recap section if you want a memory jog. But first, here is all that you can expect from the upcoming episode – ‘The Rookie’ season 3 episode 9!

The Rookie Season 3 Episode 9 Release Date

‘The Rookie’ season 3 episode 9 is slated to release on April 4, 2021, at 10 pm ET on ABC. Every episode is less than 50 minutes long.

Where to Watch The Rookie Season 3 Episode 9 Online?

If you have a cable connection, you can watch ‘The Rookie’ season 3 episode 9 on ABC at the date and time mentioned above. You don’t have to worry if you miss it since the latest episode will be available on ABC’s official website and the ABC app one day after its original broadcast. More cable-free options include watching the show on live TV platforms such as DirecTV, YouTube TV (season 3), Sling TV, and Fubo TV (season 3). The show is additionally available on VOD services such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and iTunes. Hulu subscribers can also stream the show on the platform.

The Rookie Season 3 Episode 9 Spoilers

In ‘The Rookie’ season 3 episode 9, called ‘Amber,’ the team will get an Amber Alert. It will send the team on a race against time to find a newborn infant stolen from a local hospital. Not only this, officers Jackson and Chen will also work their last shift as rookies while Officer Nolan will continue on for 30 more days. We might even get to see Angela start up her trust, and as the previous episode delineated, Lucy might start to make peace with how things ended between her and Emmett. We are hoping for a conversation, at the least. You can watch the promo for the upcoming episode below!

The Rookie Season 3 Episode 8 Recap

The eighth episode of the third season is called ‘Bad Blood,’ and it starts with Nolan missing his exam. The teacher challenges him to answer a legal question in 24 hours, after which he is free to sit for it. Emmett breaks up with Lucy, who then asks out Emmett’s friend. Jackson is back to work, and Grey even talks to him about teaching at the academy. His dad wants him to start a new project.

On the other hand, Wes clarifies his mother’s intentions in front of Angela, who is frequently bombarded with her texts. Angela ventures out in the suburbs trying to crack the case of the kidnapping. The team then interviews a man named Oscar, whose DNA was found at the crime scene. They discover that he has a daughter with a similar inclination towards crime. Harper and Nolan find her and she turns out to be the girlfriend of the kidnapped person. Moving on, someone tags Tim and Lucy’s cop car.

The kidnapping turns out to be a ploy designed to take fake ransom from his parents, who are now talking to Angela. But they eventually find the hostage. They also spot another tag on a billboard, followed by a young woman busted by Tim’s tagger. He lets her go with a warning. Jackson distances himself from Grey and his dad while Angela considers setting up a trust. Nolan eventually comes up with an impressive answer, and the teacher lets him take his test.

