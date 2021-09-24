The Rookie Season 4 Episode 1 Release Date and Spoilers

Based on Los Angeles Police Department officer William Norcross, ‘The Rookie’ portrays the life and times of John Nolan, a man above 40, who finds himself as the oldest rookie cop in LAPD. Season 3 finds Nolan in a precarious position after he has a fallout with his son following an argument about college.

However, the central point of season 3 remains Detective Angela’s relentless efforts to bring down La Fiera. Although the detective manages to get her nemesis into prison, La Fiera soon breaks out and attacks Angela at her wedding. On the other hand, Lucy finally gets the opportunity to be a part of the undercover team. With several exciting ends to tie up, let’s see what season 4 episode 1 is packing, shall we?

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 1 Release Date

‘The Rookie’ season 4 episode 1 is set to premiere on September 26, 2021, at 10 pm ET on ABC. Although the total number of episodes is yet to be decided, they will have an average runtime of 43 minutes.

Where to Watch The Rookie Season 4 Episode 1 Online?

Provided you have a cable connection, you can catch ‘The Rookie’ season 4 episode 1 during the time mentioned above on ABC. However, if streaming online is what you prefer, the episodes will be available on the ABC app and ABC’s official website after its release. Besides, Live TV options like DirecTV, Sling Tv, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV can also be availed. Additionally, Hulu subscribers can access the season on the platform, and Video on Demand viewers can buy or rent the episodes from Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, and iTunes once they are made available.

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 1 Spoilers

Season 4 episode 1, titled ‘Life and Death,’ is supposed to pick up right where season 3 left off as the team prepares to rescue Angela. They will locate her in a compound on the outskirts of Guatemala City and bring into motion a plan that might get a different police officer in trouble. Moreover, the show might also press upon Angela’s relationship with La Fiera as showrunner Alexi Hawley mentioned that the criminal mastermind has something she desperately needs from the police officer. Additionally, the plotline might feature Angela’s pregnancy, Nolan’s further interaction with his son, and Lucy’s initial steps into going undercover. Here is a sneak peek into what the season premiere has in store for us!



The Rookie Season 4 Episode 1 Cast: Who Can be in It?

Prominent performers to look out for in season 4 episode 1 includes series veteran Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Kamar de los Reyes as Ryan Caradine, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, and Camille Guaty as Sandra “La Fiera” de La Cruz.

Additionally, other performers critical to the plotline and worth a mention comprise Chavo Guerrero Jr. as Ethan, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen, Tiago Roberts as Bastian, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Kyle Secor as Special Agent Sam Taggart, Jose Velazquez as Armando De Leon, and Gigi Zumbado as Abril.

