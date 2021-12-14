The Rookie Season 4 Episode 10 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

In this week’s episode of ‘The Rookie,’ Wesley takes help from Nolan and Harper to outsmart Elijah. However, the nefarious criminal is always one step ahead. Meanwhile, Nolan is excited to propose to Bailey, but there is something that stops him from raising the question. Bradford finds something suspicious at his father’s old house. To dive deeper into the events of the latest installment, refer to the recap section. Now, we’d like to share with you everything that we know about the upcoming episode!

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 10 Release Date

We regret to inform you that the show has entered a hiatus which will end next year. Following the break, ‘The Rookie’ season 4 episode 10 will premiere on January 2, 2022, at 10 pm ET on ABC. The show usually drops new episodes every week on Sunday. Although the total number of episodes is yet to be revealed, we can confirm that each of them will have an average runtime of 40-45 minutes.

Where to Watch The Rookie Season 4 Episode 10 Online?

If you have a cable connection, you can catch ‘The Rookie’ season 4 episode 10 on ABC on the date and time mentioned above. In case you prefer to stream the show online, the episodes will be available on ABC’s official website and ABC app after its release. Besides, Live TV options like DirecTV, Fubo TV, Xfinity, and YouTube TV can also be availed to watch the episode.

Additionally, Hulu subscribers can access the fourth season on the platform here! You can also buy or rent the episodes as Video-on-demand from Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Spectrum, and iTunes once they are made available.

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 10 Spoilers

The tenth episode titled ‘Heart Beat’ will pick up from the ending of the previous installment. Nolan will be stunned to learn that Bailey is married, which in turn will drive a wedge in their relationship just as he is about to propose to her. Meanwhile, Bradford and Gennifer might continue to discover important things about their family and childhood as they renovate their family home. Here is a promo that will give you a better grasp of what to expect!

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 9 Recap

In the ninth episode, titled ‘Breakdown,’ Nolan considers proposing to Bailey, but Chen reminds him that she has never met Henry, so Nolan actively tries to bring them together. As they set up Christmas decorations, Nolan suggests making a plan including the three of them, but Bailey has to go to work. Harper accompanies Nolan on his next mission that involves Wesley installing a listening device in Elijah’s office. Despite taking a lot of care not to give away any hints, Wesley is busted.

Meanwhile, Chen assists Bradford and sister Gennifer in setting up their house, but he finds a gun hidden inside a wall. A ballistics report reveals that the gun was used in a homicide. Someone had broken into the victim Frank’s house. Bradford’s father had been sleeping with Frank’s wife; thus, he could have been responsible for the murder. When Bradford finally confronts his father, he admits that he is guilty.

Elsewhere, Lopez finally figures out Elijah’s gameplay. He makes donations to a Mexican food bank every month. So the team heads there and captures Elijah’s pawns. Chen tells Bradford that there is more to the story behind Frank’s murder. It is not the father but Frank’s wife Monica who is responsible for it. Bradford sees his father again to tell him that, but his trauma resurfaces, and he storms out thereafter.

Lopez arrests Elijah, who is hiding from Abril. She has now taken control of the operation, and her men have been looking for him because he gave away her location to Wesley. Bailey and Henry finally get the chance to talk to each other while Harper has a fallout with her ex. Lopez has a word with Abril, who has crossed the border and is going home. Nolan takes Bailey out, but the moment he is about to propose, Jason walks up to tell her that he got released from prison. He introduces himself as Bailey’s husband.

