The Rookie Season 4 Episode 2 Release Date and Spoilers

In the fourth season premiere of ‘The Rookie,’ Angela Lopez needs to be rescued from La Fiera, who has kept her in Guatemala. Nolan, Harper, and Bradford then fly all the way to the kidnapper’s compound. Wes is forced to inject a substance into Lopez’s body which generates contractions in her body. Before the baby is harmed in any way, the trio needs to find the pair and bring them back. You can find more of the highlights in the recap at the bottom. Now, let’s take a look at all the information we have on episode 2!

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 2 Release Date

‘The Rookie’ season 4 episode 2 is set to premiere on October 3, 2021, at 10 pm ET on ABC. Although the total number of episodes is yet to be revealed, we can confirm that each of them will have an average runtime of 43 minutes.

Where to Watch The Rookie Season 4 Episode 2 Online?

If you have a cable connection, you can catch ‘The Rookie’ season 4 episode 2 during the date and time mentioned above on ABC. In case you prefer to stream the show online, the episodes will be available on ABC’s official website and ABC app after its release. Besides, Live TV options like DirecTV, Fubo TV, Xfinity, and YouTube TV can also be availed to watch the episode. Additionally, Hulu subscribers can access the season on the platform here! You can also buy or rent the episodes as Video on Demand from Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu (till season 3), Microsoft Store, Spectrum, and iTunes once they are made available.

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 2 Spoilers

The second episode, titled ‘Five Minutes’, will follow a thrilling museum heist that will certainly bring us to the edge of our seats. Officer Nolan and Officer Chen will be the first ones to be notified even before the grand theft commences. They will bump into an infamous thief who would ironically be the one to tip them off about the discreet showdown set to shake up the Getty’s big gala event.

Meanwhile, Nolan will finally ask Bailey out, which is a huge step forward for his character. His progress has been very steady over the last few episodes, even on the work front. Although his professional path is limited because of his past, Nolan’s unwavering charisma is expected to take him places. As you gear up for the upcoming episode, watch the promo below!

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 1 Recap

The premiere episode of season 4 of ‘The Rookie’ is titled ‘Life and Death.’ It picks up after the events of the previous episode where Detective Angela Lopez gets abducted on her wedding day. Security footage reveals that the bride was pulled into a getaway car. As seen in the clip, Jackson was shot by one of La Fiera’s men, which adds one more mission to their list. They want to catch Jackson’s murderer at any cost besides rescuing Lopez, who is now trapped in a compound in Guatemala.

On the other hand, Wes tries to get a tip on Lopez’s whereabouts in exchange for being a crooked lawyer to the enemy. Once Nolan, Bradford, and Harper enter Guatemala, they immediately start looking for La Fiera’s compound. However, Wes is picked up at the airport and taken to Lopez’s site of captivity, where he is told to inject her with a substance causing contractions in her body. Both the parties land in the hospital, after which Harper finds Lopez and gives her an antidote to stop her premature contractions.

As soon as Lopez feels better, they make a run for their helicopter, and Lopez shoots La Fiera the moment they face each other. Nolan outmuscles La Fiera’s people and brings Wes back safe. The scene moves three months forward, which means Lopez has given birth to a baby boy. However, she is still not in peace, and a few moments later, she walks to Jackson’s grave will a sullen face cradling the newborn in her arms.

Read More: Is The Rookie a True Story?