The Rookie Season 4 Episode 3 Release Date Release Date and Spoilers

In the second episode of ‘The Rookie’ season 4, Grey mentors a new rookie who turns out to be someone known to be extremely problematic. Nolan and Chen tackle a woman who is responsible for orchestrating high-profile heists! Before the next one commences, Nolan and his team have to catch her. The highlights of the episode have been laid out in the recap section. Now, here is everything you can expect from ‘The Rookie’ season 4 episode 3!

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 3 Release Date

‘The Rookie’ season 4 episode 3 is set to premiere on October 10, 2021, at 10 pm ET on ABC. Although the total number of episodes is yet to be revealed, we can confirm that each of them will have an average runtime of 40-43 minutes. The show drops new episodes every week on Sunday.

Where to Watch The Rookie Season 4 Episode 3 Online?

If you have a cable connection, you can catch ‘The Rookie’ season 4 episode 3 on ABC on the date and time mentioned above. In case you prefer to stream the show online, the episodes will be available on ABC’s official website and ABC app after its release. Besides, Live TV options like DirecTV, Fubo TV, Xfinity, and YouTube TV can also be availed to watch the episode.

Additionally, Hulu subscribers can access the fourth season on the platform here! You can also buy or rent the episodes as Video-on-demand from Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Spectrum, and iTunes once they are made available.

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘In the Line of Fire.’ In episode 3, Officer Nolan and Officer Chen will band together to solve the case of a structure fire that conspicuously points to something more than what is visible. Evidence might lead them to the person responsible for the fire, but their lives might be at stake as well in case the perpetrator is dangerous. Elsewhere, the team will tackle a bewildering case involving one of their own. The main culprit here is a sniper who might have been assisted by someone related to the police. Here is a promo for the third episode!

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 2 Recap

Episode 2 of ‘The Rookie’ season 4 is titled ‘Five Minutes.’ It kicks off with Nolan and Chen redecorating Jackson’s old room as Tamara gets anxious about occupying it. Bradford has been promoted to Sergeant, and Grey is assigned a new rookie, who turns out to be Aaron Thorsen. The man was falsely charged for killing his roommate in Paris. Meanwhile, Nolan and Chen run into Claire Ivy, who is a prime suspect in 40 grand heists.

Thorsen experiences a rush of panic when he examines his first dead body, and Harper tries to calm him down besides declaring the cause of death. There is romance in the air as well now that Bailey has agreed to go on a date with Nolan, but they end up canceling it and instead assist the team in stopping Claire. She is now ready to execute her next big heist but not before telling Nolan and Bailey that she knows everything about Nolan. Despite the couple having an amazing night, Bailey breaks up with him, considering the risks involved in their field.

When Nolan and Chen are not looking, Claire makes a run for the escape tunnel hidden under a city bus, but before she can disappear, Nolan catches up and finally arrests her. Seeing how dedicated Thorsen was to the Claire Ivy mission, she decides to keep mentoring him. Chen reaches home to find Jackson’s room repainted. In the end, Nolan and Bailey make up thinking they could give themselves another chance.

