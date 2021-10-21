The Rookie Season 4 Episode 5 Release Date and Spoilers

In the latest episode of ‘The Rookie’ season 4, Harper continues her search for the serial killer while Nolan’s latest case puts Bailey’s life in danger. On the other hand, Wesley is unable to extricate himself from Elijah’s perennial blackmails and mind games. Meanwhile, Lopez returns after a long phase of maternity leave. For an in-depth take on the events that transpire in the fourth episode, you can go through the recap we have outlined. Wondering what the upcoming episode has in store? Here’s everything you need to know about episode 5!

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 5 Release Date

‘The Rookie’ season 4 episode 5 is set to premiere on October 31, 2021, at 10 pm ET on ABC. The show usually drops new episodes every week on Sunday. However, the upcoming episode will release after a two-week-long break. Although the total number of episodes is yet to be revealed, we can confirm that each of them will have an average runtime of 40-45 minutes.

Where to Watch The Rookie Season 4 Episode 5 Online?

If you have a cable connection, you can catch ‘The Rookie’ season 4 episode 5 on ABC on the date and time mentioned above. In case you prefer to stream the show online, the episodes will be available on ABC’s official website and ABC app after its release. Besides, Live TV options like DirecTV, Fubo TV, Xfinity, and YouTube TV can also be availed to watch the episode.

Additionally, Hulu subscribers can access the fourth season on the platform here! You can also buy or rent the episodes as Video-on-demand from Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Spectrum, and iTunes once they are made available.

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 5 Spoilers

As Halloween approaches, we can expect the upcoming episode to delve into the mood of festivity and spookiness as civilians take to the streets wearing scary costumes, which would also be a good opportunity for thugs to con or kill people. Titled ‘A.C.H.,’ episode 5 will revolve around a new designer drug that dangerously begins to be passed around in the streets of LA.

The substance turns the users into zombies, so the cops will have to be extra vigilant to catch the dealers before the situation goes out of control. Nevertheless, we can be certain that Officer Nolan and the team will have a bewildering Halloween night. Furthermore, Lucy will feel as if her apartment building is possessed by a paranormal being. If you’re curious, take a look at the promo for more details!

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 4 Recap

‘The Rookie’ season 4 episode 4 is titled ‘Red Hot.’ It starts with Nolan and Bailey bickering over the sensibilities of being a cop versus a firefighter. Smitty gets nominated for Union Representative, which was something the team had previously encouraged Nolan to go for. Meanwhile, Lopez returns after a long period of maternity leave, and Wesley is still being forced to accede to Elijah’s demands.

Moreover, Elijah kills the client thinking he would’ve testified in court against him. Rumors suggested that the client was about to do so because of the influence Wesley had on him. Harper has a breakthrough with the serial killer case, which leads her to check abandoned buildings. It has been reported that the assailant takes his hostages there. When she finally spots the potential suspect, Harper chases after him and rescues his latest victim.

Nolan lands himself in a case involving Russian spies. After he reveals the entire story to Bailey, she is abducted by Katerina Antonov, the woman at the heart of the mess. Later, he finds a thumb drive that contains the names of all the people involved in a drone strike responsible for killing Katerina’s brother. However, Nolan gains the upper hand and arrests her. After she is rescued, the pair finally decide to go on a date.

