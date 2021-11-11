The Rookie Season 4 Episode 7 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

This week’s episode of ‘The Rookie’ season 4 follows a chaotic treasure hunt that ends up being the harbinger of more crime and debauchery. Chen and Bradford look into the case as the latter simultaneously tries to convince Jerry to retire. Bailey and Nolan investigate another case that involves her boss Fred. More events of the episode have been disclosed in the recap section. If you’re not aware of the details for episode 7, we have you covered!

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 7 Release Date

‘The Rookie’ season 4 episode 7 is set to premiere on November 14, 2021, at 10 pm ET on ABC. The show drops new episodes every week on Sunday. Although the total number of episodes is yet to be revealed, we can confirm that each of them will have an average runtime of 40-45 minutes.

Where to Watch The Rookie Season 4 Episode 7 Online?

If you have a cable connection, you can catch ‘The Rookie’ season 4 episode 7 on ABC on the date and time mentioned above. In case you prefer to stream the show online, the episodes will be available on ABC’s official website and ABC app after its release. Besides, Live TV options like DirecTV, Fubo TV, Xfinity, and YouTube TV can also be availed to watch the episode.

Additionally, Hulu subscribers can access the fourth season on the platform here! You can also buy or rent the episodes as Video-on-demand from Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Spectrum, and iTunes once they are made available.

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 7 Spoilers

The seventh episode, titled ‘Fire Fight,’ will explore Bailey and Nolan’s relationship besides revealing the arson case surrounding Fred. They will be shocked to know that the incident will have a bigger story behind it. Regardless, Bailey will prove her capabilities as a firefighter, with Nolan backing her up as her partner. Meanwhile, Bradford and Chen might also come to new realizations about their dynamic.

They will organize a light-hearted treasure hunt rematch and take help from Officer Grey, who will lay the terms for a new bet. In the meantime, they will also hunt down a group of wealthy female criminals. Finally, Wesley will have a breakdown because of his obligatory allegiance to Elijah. Here is a promo for the upcoming episode!

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 6 Recap

The sixth episode, titled ‘Poetic Justice,’ starts with a man suspiciously digging out a hole in the middle of a park, looking for what seems to be buried treasure. The prospect of finding gold takes the crowd by storm, and a commotion occurs in the park shortly after. Lucy begins to decipher the clues for the treasure hunt, but on arriving at the concerned location, she sees someone stab a woman using a hatchet.

Meanwhile, Nolan makes Thorsten his new campaign manager while Grey tells Bradford to convince Jerry to retire, but he does not want to disappoint the good-natured old man. So Bradford takes him on a ride hoping to tell him along the way. They visit Stuart, the author responsible for the treasure hunt that has now caused utter chaos. He got arrested years back and has been forced to stay in prison ever since despite being a patient of pancreatic cancer.

As a result, the author started a treasure hunt, hoping to push the city into chaos. One of the clues leads the team to a conservatory, where they run into a man with a dynamite who ends up blowing himself up. Bradford encounters Jerry’s daughter Ashley while Nolan teams up with Bailey for a case related to arson. The culprit turns out to be Bailey’s boss, Fred, as she and Nolan try to issue a warrant to get his property checked for evidence.

The rest of the clues lead the team to a location where one of the treasure seekers shoots another person. In Fred’s office, Bailey finds items that belong to the arson victims. However, when she and Nolan walk into his property, hoping to find evidence after receiving a warrant for the same, his house blows up. In the end, Bradford asks Ashley out after he manages to convince Jerry to retire.

