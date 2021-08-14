Created by Alexi Hawley for original network ABC, ‘The Rookie’ is an intriguing and suspenseful police procedural crime drama series that does enough to keep the genre fans appeased. The story revolves around John Nolan, owner of a construction company, who moves to Los Angeles to pursue a new career in the police department. After a stint at cracking a crime, he becomes the oldest rookie police officer in the Los Angeles Police Department at the ripe age of 40. The subsequent tale focuses on Nolan’s struggles in putting on the shoes of a policeman.

The narrative is loosely based on real-life LAPD officer William “Bill” Norcross, who also serves the role of the executive producer in the series. After its initial release in October 2018, the show has spawned three seasons amidst favorable critical ratings. Since the conclusion of the third season on May 16, 2021, fans have been eagerly awaiting an update on ‘The Rookie’ season 4. If you’re looking for the same information, we have got you covered!

The Rookie Season 4 Release Date

On May 14, 2021, just two days ahead of the premiere of the season finale of the third season, the show was renewed by the network for a fourth run. Furthermore, it looks like fans won’t have to wait for long for the upcoming installment as ‘The Rookie’ season 4 is slated to premiere on September 26, 2021, at 10 pm ET on ABC.

Let us now delve into the production details regarding season 4! As of August 2021, the cast and crew are filming the fourth season of the crime drama series. The lead actor Nathan Fillion shared an Instagram post with a cryptic question, which could be a possible teaser for the next season.

The Rookie Season 4 Cast: Who is in it?

Nathan Fillion will essay the central role of rookie officer John Nolan, alongside Alyssa Diaz, who will act as training officer Angela Lopez. Among other prominent cast members, we will see the return of Richard T. Jones (Wade Grey), Titus Makin Jr. (Jackson West), Eric Winter (Tim Bradford), Wesley Evers (Shawn Ashmore), and La Fiera (Camille Guaty).

Due to the nature of the show, it depends on a plethora of talented cast members, along with a few guest appearances each season. Melissa O’Neil will most likely not return in the fourth season since her character Lucy Chen takes an exit in the cliffhanger finale of the third season.

The Rookie Season 4 Plot: What is it About?

The third season ends in the middle of things, with Nolan’s sudden injury. The police department seeks to make Cesar Madrigal an informant against La Fiera, and Nolan arranges a meet with Cesar’s girlfriend to reach him. However, the plan ultimately goes awry as a sniper shoots down Cesar. On patrol, the officers catch a shoplifter on the run, and Nolan injures his thumb in the process. The D. A. wants to press charges against the shoplifter for assault. But Nolan knows that the charges are wrongful.

Nolan brings professor Ryan as a consultant and succeeds in getting Gray’s assistance to convince Assistant D. A. to lessen the charges. Chen’s work is jeopardized with La Fiera storming the premises, but the police arrive shortly after. La Fiera escapes on her way to the prison. In Lopez and Wesley’s wedding ceremony, La Fiera has Lopez kidnapped.

Season 4 will most likely kickstart the story from the cliffhanger finale of the third season. In this season, the viewers may see the final fate of La Fiera and the cartel. We shall also see whether Lopez comes out of her perils unscathed. The series is predominantly a character study on middle-aged rookie police officer John Nolan. From the first season to the third, the character has seemingly grown a lot, and the subsequent seasons will see him further veering into uncharted territory.

In the fourth season, Nolan will possibly become a Police Officer II, the dominant rank in the department. He will have more command over the story as he will be able to call the shots. With the new rank, he can drive around in a solo car, which opens exciting new avenues for the creators. There will also be some unprecedented and innovative crimes, while gang violence will only escalate further. In short, John Nolan will likely be in a hot mess.

Read More: Is The Rookie Based On A True Story?