The Rookie Season 5: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Alexi Hawley, ‘The Rookie‘ is a police procedural show about a divorced Pennsylvania man, John Nolan. At the age of forty, John decides to pursue a career in law enforcement after helping the police during a bank robbery. He moves to the City of Angels to join the Los Angeles Police Department, as they are one of the few forces that may allow him in, given his age. As he navigates his life as a rookie officer within the LAPD, he is met with several challenges and dangerous situations.

The series has a huge fan-following due to its unique premise and excellent cast. Since the show first premiered on October 16, 2018, its popularity has only increased. Though some viewers may find the storyline a bit repetitive as the show progresses, most fans enjoy the simple yet thrilling nature of the series. With season 4 of the show ending recently, fans are eager to know what happens next in John’s life. If you are curious whether the police series will have a fifth season or not, here’s all you need to know!

The Rookie Season 5 Release Date

‘The Rookie’ season 4 released on September 26, 2021, on ABC. The season had 22 episodes – each with a runtime of 42-25 minutes – with the final episode airing on May 15, 2022.

Concerning season 5, here is what you need to know. The show has indeed been renewed for a fifth season. The network announced the show’s continuation for a fifth season in March 2022. According to ABC, Season 4 of ‘The Rookie’ opened with 2.8 million viewers, and the viewership remained steady as the season progressed. The season averaged 10 million viewers after 35 days across ABC’s several platforms. The show’s viewership indicates the appreciation that it has garnered over the years. The audience enjoys the humorous banter between the characters and the easy chemistry between them.

With such impressive numbers and a massive fanbase, the network felt comfortable renewing the show for its fifth season before the season 4 finale. We expect ‘The Rookie’ season 5 to release sometime in Q3 or Q4 2022.

This news = ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#TheRookie is officially returning for season 5️⃣ on ABC! pic.twitter.com/duRJ8XAZ39 — The Rookie (@therookie) March 30, 2022

The Rookie Season 5 Cast: Who can be in it?

Season 5 of the show will see Nathan Fillion reprise his role as John Nolan. We expect Alyssa Diaz to join him in the fifth installment of the police series as LAPD detective Angela Lopez. Richard T. Jones may also be back as Sergeant Wade Grey, along with Melissa O’Neil as Officer Lucy Chen and Eric Winter as Sergeant Tim Bradford. Other names that might be back in the fifth season include Mekia Cox (Nyla Harper), Shawn Ashmore (Wesley Evers), and Titus Makin Jr. (Jackson West). Any more old or new actors that may appear in season 5 of the show will surely delight the viewers.

The Rookie 5 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 4 of the series saw John find his footing within the LAPD. In the season finale, John travels to a quiet border town to train a young officer after becoming a training officer. Meanwhile, Sergeant Tim Bradford and Officer Lucy Chen go undercover to investigate a drug trafficking case. Both the events will surely have a major impact on the season 5 storyline.

The training assignment is John’s first rodeo in his new position. The result of the task will affect his professional growth and John’s belief in his own capabilities. Let’s not forget the dangerous assignment Bradford and Chen have undertaken, which might lead to the thrilling scenarios that the show is known for. Whatever the case may be, we are sure that the fifth season of the police series will surely keep the audience hooked.

