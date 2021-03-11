Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Nakaba Suzuki, ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ or ‘Nanatsu no Taizai’ is a high-fantasy anime. It revolves around the eponymous group of knights. Their leader is Meliodas, the Sin of Wrath. It is later revealed that Meliodas is the son of the Demon King. His father cursed him after he fell in love with the Goddess Elizabeth.

Season 5 (season 4, according to non-Netflix counts, as season 2 or ‘Signs of Holy War’ is considered a 4-episode-long special), also known as ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement,’ premiered on January 13, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Episode 10 Release Date

‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ season 5 episode 10, titled ‘The Salvation of the Sun,’ is set to release on March 17, 2021, on TV Tokyo and BS TV Tokyo. Studio DEEN, the anime’s current producer, worked together on the 5th season with the Korean animation studio, Marvy Jack. Susumu Nishizawa directed the episodes, with Rintarō Ikeda serving as the main scriptwriter. Hiroyuki Sawano, Kohta Yamamoto, and Takafumi Wada provided the music. Akihito Okano sang the opening theme track “Light That,” and SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:ReoNa performed the ending theme track “Time.”

Where to Watch The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Online?

Netflix has the English streaming rights to ‘Dragon’s Judgement.’ The episodes of season 5 are simulcast on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles. Viewers can watch the first four seasons with English dubbing on Netflix in the US. Netflix also has French, Portuguese, Spanish, and German dubbed versions for the regions where those languages are predominantly spoken.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Episode 10 Spoilers

In episode 9, Chandler and Cusack merge to return to their first form, the Original Demon. Because of his immense power, the dark field created by Meliodas and the Commandments recedes. Escanor fights a desperate battle against the Original Demon, who taunts the Sin of Pride by saying that despite having access to all his abilities, Escanor is no match for him. Escanor casts Cruel Sun, which gets easily blocked by the Original Demon.

Zeldris senses that the other members of the Seven Sins are rushing toward Camelot and prevents King from harming Original Demon with Sunflower. Meanwhile, Hendrickson pulls Ludociel out of Margaret’s body and offers himself as a vessel instead. After a lengthy conversation, Ludociel declines and heals all of Hendrickson’s wounds.

The Commandments arrive and enter the cocoon in which Meliodas’s physical body is. Merlin casts the forbidden Chrono Coffin, suspending time. She asks King and Escanor to guard her. King engages Zeldris while Escanor fights the Original Demon. But Escanor is now severely weakened, so the Original Demon easily overpowers him and uses Death Drive in an attempt to kill him. As Escanor is shot off into the distance because of the attack, the Original Demon tries to kill Merlin, but Ludociel intervenes with Ark. The episode ends as Mael saves Escanor. In episode 10, the battle to stop Meliodas from becoming the Demon King might continue.

Read More: Best Nanatsu no Taizai Episodes, Ranked