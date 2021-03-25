Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Nakaba Suzuki, ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ or ‘Nanatsu no Taizai’ is a high-fantasy anime. It revolves around the eponymous group of legendary knights and their incredible adventures. Led by Meliodas, the Sin of Wrath, the group comprises some of the greatest warriors in the land. The story begins when Princess Elizabeth Liones embarks on a journey to find the Sins, hoping to liberate her kingdom from the Holy Knights’ clutches with their help. She later discovers that she and Meliodas have a history together that stretches back numerous rebirths.

Season 5 (season 4, according to non-Netflix counts, as season 2 or ‘Signs of Holy War’ is considered a 4-episode-long special), also known as ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement,’ premiered on January 13, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Episode 12 Release Date

‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ season 5 episode 12, titled ‘We’ll All Be Your Strength,’ is set to release on March 31, 2021, on TV Tokyo and BS TV Tokyo. Studio DEEN, the anime’s current producer, worked together on the 5th season with the Korean animation studio, Marvy Jack. Susumu Nishizawa directed the episodes, with Rintarō Ikeda serving as the main scriptwriter. Hiroyuki Sawano, Kohta Yamamoto, and Takafumi Wada provided the music. Akihito Okano sang the opening theme track “Light That,” and SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:ReoNa performed the ending theme track “Time.”

Where to Watch The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Online?

Netflix has the English streaming rights to ‘Dragon’s Judgement.’ The episodes of season 5 are simulcast on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles. Viewers can watch the first four seasons with English dubbing on Netflix in the US. Netflix also has French, Portuguese, Spanish, and German dubbed versions for the regions where those languages are predominantly spoken.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Episode 12 Spoilers

In episode 11, after the appearance of an older version of Meliodas, Elizabeth quickly realizes that this isn’t the man she loves. Zeldris’ initial happiness is replaced by utter despair when he realizes that his father has possessed Meliodas’ body. His hopes of learning Zelda’s location are dashed. The Demon King reveals that he never intended to let his treacherous son succeed him. The only thing he ever wanted from Meliodas is his young and powerful body.

The Demon King tells Elizabeth that he will break her curse before killing her to make Meliodas suffer. Diane and King try to attack the Demon King with Mael, but they are severely outmatched. This is when Ban shows up and joins the battle. Even though he has recently parted ways with his immortality, Ban demonstrates that he is as ferocious as he ever was.

Meanwhile, inside Meliodas’ physical body, the real Meliodas desperately fights with his father to regain control. With the simultaneous attacks from Meliodas on the inside and Ban on the outside, the Devil King makes a desperate move of his own. He tells Meliodas that he has killed Elizabeth. However, as Meliodas is about to give up, the Sins and Elizabeth appear before him, letting him know that they are alive. in episode 12, Meliodas might finally regain control of his body. Zeldris might join forces with the Sins and the others to defeat his father.

