Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Nakaba Suzuki, ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ or ‘Nanatsu no Taizai’ is a high-fantasy anime series. It tells the story of the legendary group of the eponymous knights, led by their brilliant and mighty leader, Meliodas, the Sin of Wrath. The series begins when Princess Elizabeth Liones embarks on a journey to find the Sins, hoping that they will help her liberate her kingdom from the Holy Knights’ clutches. It is later revealed that she is the reincarnation of the Goddess Elizabeth, and her fate is intricately tied to that of Meliodas.

Season 5 (season 4, according to non-Netflix counts, as season 2 or ‘Signs of Holy War’ is considered a 4-episode-long special), also known as ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement,’ premiered on January 13, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Episode 13 Release Date

‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ season 5 episode 13, titled ‘The End of a Long Journey,’ is set to release on April 7, 2021, on TV Tokyo and BS TV Tokyo. Studio DEEN, the anime’s current producer, worked together on the 5th season with the Korean animation studio, Marvy Jack. Susumu Nishizawa directed the episodes, with Rintarō Ikeda serving as the main scriptwriter. Hiroyuki Sawano, Kohta Yamamoto, and Takafumi Wada provided the music. Akihito Okano sang the opening theme track “Light That,” and SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:ReoNa performed the ending theme track “Time.”

Where to Watch The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Online?

Netflix has the English streaming rights to ‘Dragon’s Judgement.’ The episodes of season 5 are simulcast on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles. Viewers can watch the first four seasons with English dubbing on Netflix in the US. Netflix also has French, Portuguese, Spanish, and German dubbed versions for the regions where those languages are predominantly spoken.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Episode 13 Spoilers

In episode 12, Elizabeth, King, Diane, Escanor, Merlin, and Gowther find their way into the purgatory and assures Meliodas that they are alright. After seeing them and hearing them, Meliodas finds purpose to live again and attacks his father, leaving several holes in the Demon King’s body. When the Demon King asks how Meliodas has gained such power, the latter responds by saying that his friends are the reason for his happiness.

The Demon King decides to kill the physical bodies of Elizabeth and the Sins in Camelot, but Ludociel and Ban intervene. Zeldris also rebels against his father. Meliodas casts Trillion Dark, destroying his father’s presence in the Purgatory. Meanwhile, Ban defeats the Demon King in Camelot. In his death throes, the Demon King decides to take Meliodas with him. Ban tries and fails to keep him contained. Even the Combination Technique: Triple Prison of Elizabeth, Merlin, and King doesn’t work. Ultimately, Diane manages to trap the Demon King in the Diamond Tower.

This allows Ban to land a hit on the Demon King and exorcise him from Meliodas’ body. The episode ends as Meliodas is reunited with his friends in the physical world. In episode 13, Elizabeth might heal everyone. A new era might be ushered in with Meliodas as the Demon King. Meliodas might nullify the curse that his father put on Elizabeth.

