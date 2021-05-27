Based on the original Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Nakaba Suzuki, ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ is a high-fantasy anime. The story begins as Princess Elizabeth Liones embarks on a journey to find the legendary Seven Deadly Sins, hoping that they will help her free her kingdom from the clutches of the corrupt Holy Knight. During her travel, she meets a barkeep and discovers that he is Meliodas, the Dragon Sin of Wrath and the leader of Sins. She subsequently helps him find other members of his group. She also discovers that her and Meliodas’ fates are tied due to ancient curses.

Season 5 (season 4, according to non-Netflix counts, as season 2 or ‘Signs of Holy War’ is considered a 4-episode-long special), also known as ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement,’ premiered on January 13, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Episode 21 Release Date

‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ season 5 episode 21, titled ‘What the Witch Had Always Wanted,’ is set to release on June 2, 2021, on TV Tokyo and BS TV Tokyo. The anime’s current producer, Studio DEEN, worked together on the 5th season with the Korean animation studio, Marvy Jack. Susumu Nishizawa directed the episodes, with Rintarō Ikeda serving as the main scriptwriter. Hiroyuki Sawano, Kohta Yamamoto, and Takafumi Wada provided the music. The first 12 episodes have Akihito Okano’s “Light That” as the opening theme and SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:ReoNa’s “Time.” The rest of the episodes have Sora Amamiya’s “Eien no Aria” as the opening theme and UVERworld’s “NAMELY” as the ending theme.

Where to Watch The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Online?

Netflix has the English streaming rights to ‘Dragon’s Judgement.’ The episodes of season 5 are simulcast on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles. Viewers can watch the first four seasons with English dubbing on Netflix in the US. Netflix also has French, Portuguese, Spanish, and German dubbed versions for the regions where those languages are predominantly spoken.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Episode 21 Spoilers

In episode 20, as the Seven Deadly Sins rush towards the Demon King, the latter casts Death Zero, a spell that uses gravity pressure to keep the enemies at one place. To counter this, Merlin uses Power Limit Break, which increases the Sins’ powers to the maximum level. This nullifies the effects of Death Zero, freeing the Sins. The Sins fight together as a unit against the Demon King. Merlin combines all the attacks in the spell Full Conversion spell. Although the Demon King tries to protect himself with the Ruler, Gowther’s Killer Switch nullifies it.

At the last moment, it seems Meliodas prevents the spell from hitting his father. When the Demon King calls him a fool, it is revealed that the one protecting him is just an illusion of Meliodas. The real Meliodas declares that this was a test to see if his father deserves a chance to redeem himself. And now, as the Demon King has failed the test, Meliodas has no problem killing him. They encounter each other one last time in the spirit world, where the Demon King reminds Meliodas of the repercussions of breaking the light and darkness cycle before disappearing completely.

After Zeldris and Gelda leave, it’s time for the Sins to bid farewell to one of their own. As Escanor burns and his body starts to disintegrate, Merlin steps forward and kisses him. The fire marks Merlin, just as she intended. When Escanor’s disintegration is complete, Meliodas wishes for his friend to rest in peace. In episode 21, Merlin’s true desire might be revealed. She then might revive Arthur and urge him to take control of his chaos magic.

