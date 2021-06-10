Based on an original Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Nakaba Suzuki, ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ is a high-fantasy anime. It tells the story of the legendary group of knights and how they saved the land of Britannia time and again. Princess Elizabeth Liones embarks on a grand journey to look for them after the corrupt Holy Knights nearly destroy her home. She meets Meliodas, the Sin of Wrath and leader of the Sins, and learns that her and Meliodas’ fates are intricately connected because of the curses they both bear. Season 5 (season 4, according to non-Netflix counts, as season 2 or ‘Signs of Holy War’ is considered a 4-episode-long special), also known as ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement,’ premiered on January 13, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Episode 23 Release Date

‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ season 5 episode 23, titled ‘An Everlasting Kingdom,’ is set to release on June 16, 2021, on TV Tokyo and BS TV Tokyo. The anime’s current producer, Studio DEEN, worked together on the 5th season with the Korean animation studio, Marvy Jack. Susumu Nishizawa directed the episodes, with Rintarō Ikeda serving as the main scriptwriter. Hiroyuki Sawano, Kohta Yamamoto, and Takafumi Wada provided the music. The first 12 episodes have Akihito Okano’s “Light That” as the opening theme and SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:ReoNa’s “Time.” The rest of the episodes have Sora Amamiya’s “Eien no Aria” as the opening theme and UVERworld’s “NAMELY” as the ending theme.

Where to Watch The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Online?

Netflix has the English streaming rights to ‘Dragon’s Judgement.’ The episodes of season 5 are simulcast on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles. Viewers can watch the first four seasons with English dubbing on Netflix in the US. Netflix also has French, Portuguese, Spanish, and German dubbed versions for the regions where those languages are predominantly spoken.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Episode 23 Spoilers

In episode 22, the Lady of the Lake reveals to the rest of the Sins that it was Merlin who ordered the creation of the Coffin of Eternal Darkness so that both the Demon King and Supreme Deity can be sealed inside it. Merlin also cast Chrono Coffin late so that the Demon King would have enough time to take control of Meliodas’ body. She discovered that it wasn’t enough that the Demon King and Supreme Deity were sealed. She has to ensure that at least one of them dies to release Chaos.

Merlin also knew that Meliodas and her comrades are the only people who can stand up to the Demon King. She ensured that Meliodas wouldn’t lose focus by bringing back Elizabeth’s curse. Learning about all this leaves Meliodas infuriated, and he demands answers from Merlin. However, the Lady of the Lake reveals that Mother Hawk was the Chaos itself, and the entity now exists inside Arthur’s body. Cath is revealed to be the horrible Cath Palug monster that eats one of Arthur’s arms. Ultimately, Arthur seemingly defeats the monster with a reincarnated Excalibur.

Merlin sends all her comrades back to Liones while she stays behind to take care of Arthur. The episode ends as Cath returns to devour Arthur fully. In episode 23, the Sins and Elizabeth might arrive to aid Arthur and Merlin in their fight against Cath. Arthur might defeat the creature by absorbing it into himself.

