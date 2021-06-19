Based on an original Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Nakaba Suzuki, ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ is a high-fantasy anime. It revolves around the eponymous group of warriors who protect the land of Britannia from all kinds of evil. Their leader, Meliodas, the Dragon Sin of Wrath, has a 3000-year-long history with Princess Elizabeth Liones. Meliodas is the oldest son of the Demon King, while Elizabeth was the daughter of the Supreme Deity. After they fell in love, each was cursed by the other’s parents. They were to live apart for eternity, but the curses eventually broke.

Season 5 (season 4, according to non-Netflix counts, as season 2 or ‘Signs of Holy War’ is considered a 4-episode-long special), also known as ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement,’ premiered on January 13, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Episode 24 Release Date

‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ season 5 episode 24, titled ‘Heirs,’ is set to release on June 23, 2021, on TV Tokyo and BS TV Tokyo. This will be the last episode of the season. The anime’s current producer, Studio DEEN, worked together on the 5th season with the Korean animation studio, Marvy Jack. Susumu Nishizawa directed the episodes, with Rintarō Ikeda serving as the main scriptwriter. Hiroyuki Sawano, Kohta Yamamoto, and Takafumi Wada provided the music. The first 12 episodes have Akihito Okano’s “Light That” as the opening theme and SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:ReoNa’s “Time.” The rest of the episodes have Sora Amamiya’s “Eien no Aria” as the opening theme and UVERworld’s “NAMELY” as the ending theme.

Where to Watch The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Online?

Netflix has the English streaming rights to ‘Dragon’s Judgement.’ The episodes of season 5 are simulcast on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles. Viewers can watch the first four seasons with English dubbing on Netflix in the US. Netflix also has French, Portuguese, Spanish, and German dubbed versions for the regions where those languages are predominantly spoken. Season 5 is set to release worldwide on June 28, 2021.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Episode 24 Spoilers

In episode 23, as Arthur and Merlin fight Cath, the rest of the Sins are in Liones, reflecting that one of their members has awakened Chaos. Gowther defends Merlin’s actions to his fellow Sins and argues that they should go and help her. Meliodas declares that they can’t let Chaos go unchecked and must ensure that Merlin takes responsibility for her actions. Meanwhile, Arthur cuts Cath up in hundreds of pieces, but being a creature from beyond life and death, it reforms itself. Right when he and Merlin are about to lose, the Sins and Meliodas arrive.

Meliodas tells Merlin to take responsibility for her actions and protect Arthur from now on. In response, Merlin states that it was her plan all along. The Sins seem to have defeated Cath when Merlin traps it in time. This leads Meliodas to experience his life with Elizabeth. When he regains consciousness, Arthur tells him what he saw is a prospective timeline. Ultimately, Arthur devours Cath with his chaotic powers to keep it contained.

In episode 24, Meliodas and Elizabeth will likely become the rulers of Liones and have a child together. Meliodas might name him Tristan. After hearing about the exploits of the Sins, Tristan will probably want to be one.

Read More: Anime Like the Seven Deadly Sins