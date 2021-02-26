Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Nakaba Suzuki, ‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ or ‘Nanatsu no Taizai’ is a high fantasy anime that tells the story of a world caught in a perpetual war between the demons and divine goddesses. When Meliodas, the demon prince, fell in love with Goddess Elizabeth, he killed two of his subordinates and ran away with her. This started the Holy War with the demons on one side and goddesses, humans, giants, and fairies on the other. Elizabeth Liones is the 107th reincarnation of Goddess Elizabeth, forced to live mortal lives due to a curse from the Demon King.

Season 5 (season 4, according to non-Netflix counts, as season 2 or ‘Signs of Holy War’ is considered a 4-episode-long special), also known as ‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Dragon’s Judgement,’ premiered on January 13, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Episode 8 Release Date

‘The Seven Deadly Sins’ season 5 episode 8, titled ‘The Doorway to Hope,’ is set to release on March 3, 2021, on TV Tokyo and BS TV Tokyo. Studio DEEN, the anime’s current producer, worked together on the 5th season with the Korean animation studio, Marvy Jack. Susumu Nishizawa directed the episodes, with Rintarō Ikeda serving as the main scriptwriter. Hiroyuki Sawano, Kohta Yamamoto, and Takafumi Wada provided the music. Akihito Okano sang the opening theme track “Light That,” and SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:ReoNa performed the ending theme track “Time.”

Where to Watch The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Online?

Netflix has the English streaming rights to ‘Dragon’s Judgement.’ The episodes of season 5 are simulcast on Netflix Japan with Japanese audio and subtitles. Viewers can watch the first four seasons with English dubbing on Netflix in the US. Netflix also has French, Portuguese, Spanish, and German dubbed versions for the regions where those languages are predominantly spoken.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7, Diane is stunned by King’s new form and wonders if he’s still the King she has known. Reading her mind, he assures her he is. Mael, possessed by the four Commandments, casts Sparling Gem of Love, which King easily counters with True Form Eight: Pollen Garden. Their battle doesn’t last long. Even with the four Commandments’ combined corruption, Mael is no match for the Fairy King in his true form. But King doesn’t kill the archangel, resolutely stating that seeking revenge will only increase hatred.

As the commandments’ power starts to take Mael’s body apart, Gowther reaches inside Mael and asks him to come back. In response, Mael asks Gowther why he (Gowther) chose him to balance Meliodas when there were others among the Goddesses who could have also served the purpose. Gowther reveals to Mael that his creator, Magician Gowther, picked Mael for the task because he had previously murdered a demoness named Glariza, who was Magician Gowther’s lover. Eventually, Gowther’s words get through to Mael, and he returns to the mortal world.

Although Mael has no more interest in participating in the war between the goddesses and the demons, Elizabeth and Gowther ask him to accompany them to Camelot and help them end the Holy War. In Camelot, Cusack and Chandler meld into each other to become the Original Demon. In Purgatory, Meliodas, Ban, and Wild confront the Demon King himself. In episode 8, King, Elizabeth, and others might arrive to help Escanor and Merlin in their battle against the Original Demon. Meliodas might begin fighting his father with Ban and Wild’s help.

