The Sex Lives of College Girls Episode 6 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

The fifth episode of ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ season 1 opens with Kim feeling terrible about something Nico did. Bela, Whitney, and Willow are riled up about the blatant sexism prevalent in their school. Leighton and Alicia realize something important about their dynamic. Our recap section will enlighten you if you missed the television broadcast of episode 6. Now, let’s take a good look at what you can expect from episode 6!

The Sex Lives of College Girls Episode 6 Release Date

‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ episode 6 is scheduled to release on December 2, 2021, at 3 am ET on HBO Max. The first season has ten episodes, with new episodes releasing on Thursdays. The series kicked off with a double episode premiere, and the next two weeks will see episodes landing in bundles of three. The final set of episodes will land in a pair on December 9, 2021.

Where to Watch The Sex Lives of College Girls Episode 6 Online?

Since the show is an HBO Max original, the episodes are exclusively available on the streamer. So, you need to subscribe, and then you can watch the show here. You can either choose a basic monthly plan for $9.99 or opt for the ad-free subscription that comes for $14.99 per month.

The Sex Lives of College Girls Episode 6 Spoilers

The upcoming episode will follow Kimberly, Whitney, Leighton, and Bela exploring the ups and downs of college life. Kim will decide whether to chide Nico for deleting his comment from her social media profile. Whatever the outcome, she will be hurt. Meanwhile, Dalton and Whitney’s separation will most certainly cause drama. On the other hand, Leighton and Alicia will embrace their new relationship.

The Sex Lives of College Girls Episode 5 Recap

In the fifth episode, titled ‘That Comment Tho,’ Kim is about to show the comment Nico left on her photo to Bela and Whitney until she realizes that he has deleted it. Although Canaan refuses to partake in gossip, Jocelyn advises her to confront him. Bela, Whitney, and Willow are disappointed seeing the perfect color combination for the men’s soccer costume. Whitney goes live on social media from the men’s locker room to fight against the sexism that exists only to be reprimanded by Coach Woods.

At the women’s center, the group ask Leighton to come to a drag show but she declines the offer. Leighton instead ends up inviting them to the frat party despite Nico objecting. Elsewhere, Bela attends a Catullan soiree where she struggles to fit in until she spots Ryan. They exchange notes and have a good conversation until he shows her a porn video. Whitney challenges a male soccer player of their school team for a run on the treadmills and wins. As Leighton and Alicia are about to start a conversation outside, a boy decides to pee near them which annoys them.

The two parties get into a brawl as the boy directs a homophobic slur at Alicia. She tells Leighton that it’s easier for her since she’s straight. However, she kisses Alicia the very next moment to prove her wrong. Nico takes Kim back home so she finds the perfect chance to ask about the comment. Nico admits he deleted it so that people do not gett he wrong idea about them. Whitney and Dalton part ways because of the meeting with Senator Chase. Both of them agree to keep it a secret from others.

