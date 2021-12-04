The Sex Lives of College Girls Episode 9 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

In this week’s episode of ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls,’ Whitney gets into trouble because of her relationship with Coach Dalton. Carla writes a piece on her first day at her new job, but things quickly fall apart. Meanwhile, Kimberley chances upon jaw-dropping news about Nico. If you want us to jog your memory further, there is more information outlined in the recap. Now, we’d like to disclose what the upcoming episode might reveal!

The Sex Lives of College Girls Episode 9 Release Date

‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ episode 9 is scheduled to release on December 9, 2021, at 3 am ET on HBO Max. The first season has ten episodes, with new episodes releasing on Thursdays. The season finale of the show will arrive right after the ninth installment.

Where to Watch The Sex Lives of College Girls Episode 9 Online?

Since the show is an HBO Max original, the episodes are exclusively available on the streamer. So, you need to subscribe to the service to be able to watch the show here. You can either choose a basic monthly plan for $9.99 or opt for the ad-free subscription that comes for $14.99 per month.

The Sex Lives of College Girls Episode 9 Spoilers

Episode 9, titled ‘Cheating,’ could follow Nico’s birthday party hosted by Leighton. After his fallout with Kimberley, things between them could further go downhill. Bela might be disturbed at Carla’s exit, especially because no one else believes her. She also knows the truth about Carla and Ryan. Therefore, in the upcoming episode, there is a high chance of Bella choosing to do something about it rather than letting things run their course.

The Sex Lives of College Girls Episode 8 Recap

In the eighth episode of ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls,’ titled ‘The Surprise Party,’ Whitney stops concealing her affair, Kimberly discovers a piece of crucial information, and Bela drafts a piece for The Catullan. Leighton is hosting a surprise party for her brother and also invites her roommates. She decides to invite his girlfriend too as a surprise, but when Kimberly finds out about the same, she is unable to wrap her head around it. Nico tries his best to apologize, but she has made up her mind not to get involved with him any longer.

As she leaves, Kimberly grabs the Econ file Nico had brought her for her exams. Meanwhile, Whitney helps the team qualify for the NCAA Tournament. However, she is asked if she has had an affair with Coach Dalton, and as expected, Whitney denies knowing it will hamper her career and her mom’s campaign. The situation worsens when a bus driver admits to having seen one of the Black players kissing the coach. So Whitney admits the truth and is reassured that there is no threat to her career.

The only people who suffer are the two coaches, who are kicked off the team. Meanwhile, Carla is asked to submit a piece on her first day at her new job, so she teams up with Bela for the task. Carla seems to be tense about her unpleasant sexual encounters with Ryan. Although Bela has experienced something similar with him, she chooses to keep her mouth shut. The next day, Carla leaves The Catullan without explaining why. Bela knows the truth, but the others think there is something wrong with Carla.

