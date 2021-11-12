The Shrink Next Door Episode 4 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

‘The Shrink Next Door’ follows the remarkable story of a psychiatrist who begins to cross boundaries and slowly takes control of his patient’s life. Though it initially seems like Dr. Herschkopf is helping his patient, Marty, it soon becomes clear the therapist has ulterior motives. Episode 3 finds the soft-spoken Marty doubling down on his faith in the psychiatrist, much to the frustration of his sister, who doesn’t trust the doctor. To make things worse, she needs Marty to access funds from the family trust to pay for her increasingly messy divorce. Driven by Herschkopf’s advice to stop “enabling” his sister, however, Marty refuses to give her any more money.

The episode closes on a tenuous note, with Marty at a crossroads between choosing to listen to his family or his doctor. He makes the questionable choice of offering the psychiatrist a position in the company, which Herschkopf quickly accepts. However, Marty then comes home to find that Phyllis has emptied his safe, taking valuable family heirlooms and bearer bonds with her. The upcoming episode is going to be a doozy, and if you can’t wait to check it out, then you’re in luck! Here’s everything we know about ‘The Shrink Next Door’ episode 4.

The Shrink Next Door Episode 4 Release Date

‘The Shrink Next Door’ episode 4 is set to premiere on November 19, 2021, at 3 am ET on Apple TV+. The first three episodes premiered simultaneously on November 12, 2021, on the streaming platform. All-new episodes of the dark comedy-drama series release every Friday.

Where To Stream The Shrink Next Door Episode 4 Online?

‘The Shrink Next Door’ episode 4 will be available exclusively on the Apple streaming platform— Apple TV+. All-new episodes, as well as previously released episodes, are available on the streaming service. Apple TV+ also offers a 7-day free trial that you can use to check out the show.

The Shrink Next Door Episode 4 Spoilers

Episode 4 is titled ‘The Foundation’ and seems to refer to another scheme conjured up by the psychiatrist to increase his control over Marty’s affairs. Now that the soft-spoken millionaire has hired his crafty doctor as a consultant to the company, he will likely end up paying larger and larger sums to Herschkopf. Considering how potentially disastrous their first “business” idea is (about cutting costs by not fire-proofing materials), it seems like having the doctor’s constant influence at his workplace will have adverse effects on the unsuspecting Marty.

Meanwhile, the story has also taken a tumultuous turn with Phyllis, who now seems to be on the run with the contents of Marty’s safe. It remains to be seen what kind of punitive action (if any) her brother will take. Once again, Dr. Herschkopf’s influence will likely play a crucial role, and he might just use this opportunity to widen the schism between the two siblings. The upcoming episode 4 will thus likely see the doctor continue to convince Marty that his sister is only after his money and doesn’t care about his wellbeing.

