The Shrink Next Door Episode 5 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

Dr. Ike continues to sink his claws deeper into Marty’s affairs even as he pushes away the mild-mannered millionaire’s sister and potential girlfriend. Episode 4 gives us an uncomfortable look at just how far the psychologist is willing to go to exploit his oblivious patient and how he now essentially controls a part of his fortune. The strange and remarkable relationship between Marty and Dr. Ike is getting increasingly complex, and if you can’t wait to see what’s next, then we’ve got news for you! Here’s everything we know about ‘The Shrink Next Door’ episode 5.

The Shrink Next Door Episode 5 Release Date

‘The Shrink Next Door’ episode 5 is set to premiere on November 26, 2021, at 12 am ET on Apple TV+. The first three episodes premiered simultaneously on November 12, 2021, on the streaming platform. All-new episodes of the dark comedy-drama series release every Friday.

Where To Stream The Shrink Next Door Episode 5 Online?

‘The Shrink Next Door’ episode 5 will be available exclusively on the Apple streaming platform — Apple TV+. All-new episodes, as well as previously released episodes, are available on the streaming service. Apple TV+ also offers a 7-day free trial that you can use to check out the show.

The Shrink Next Door Episode 5 Spoilers

Episode 5, titled ‘The Family Tree,’ will see Dr. Ike inserting himself even further into Marty’s affairs. Considering that his new desk is brought in, we can expect the psychiatrist to get more comfortable with his lucrative new position at Marty’s family business while charging the latter exorbitantly. However, seeing as how uncomfortable Marty is about spending money, we might finally see him push back and perhaps try and stop the doctor from chalking up expenses. The latter also seems to have cut a hefty personal cheque using the Yaron Foundation account (bankrolled by Marty), which could cause some friction between the two central characters.

Finally, Marty’s blossoming relationship with Hannah might just come to a sudden and heartbreaking end now that Dr. Ike is acting as their intermediary. This could make the timid Marty even more withdrawn and consequently more dependent on the insidious Dr. Ike.

The Shrink Next Door Episode 4 Recap

Episode 4, titled ‘The Foundation,’ opens with Marty literally “cutting” his sister Phyllis out of his life. The sister, who doesn’t realize the gravity of the situation, is shocked to get a card containing snippets of her face that have been cut out from every picture of hers that Marty has. We soon find out this idea was supported (and possibly suggested) by Dr. Ike, who then convinces his clueless patient to start a foundation. Soon enough, the Yaron Foundation is formed, for which Marty provides the bulk of funding but both he and Dr. Ike are named equal partners.

The doctor convinces Marty to attend an exorbitant charity event to promote the new foundation but takes credit for it himself. He also makes an atrociously expensive purchase using the foundation’s money, sending Marty into a panic attack which lands him in the hospital. Seeing as Marty’s new would-be girlfriend Hannah is getting suspicious of his motives, Dr. Ike begins to work at dismantling the relationship even as he uses the foundation money to make a hefty donation to a prestigious school he wants his daughters to attend.

