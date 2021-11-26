The Shrink Next Door Episode 6 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

Dr. Ike has literally moved in with Marty, and we can now clearly see the psychiatrist’s manipulative claws sinking deeper and deeper into his unsuspecting patient. Episode 5 gives us disturbing glimpses of just how far Marty is willing to go to please Dr. Ike, and with an expensive new property purchased on the latter’s demands, things are likely going to keep getting worse. Are you wondering just how much worse they can get? Only the upcoming episode can tell us! Here’s everything we know about ‘The Shrink Next Door’ episode 6.

The Shrink Next Door Episode 6 Release Date

‘The Shrink Next Door’ episode 6 is set to premiere on December 3, 2021, at 12 am ET on Apple TV+. The first three episodes premiered simultaneously on November 12, 2021, on the streaming platform. All-new episodes of the dark comedy-drama series release every Friday.

Where To Stream The Shrink Next Door Episode 6 Online?

‘The Shrink Next Door’ episode 6 will be available exclusively on the Apple streaming platform — Apple TV+. All-new episodes, as well as previously released episodes, are available on the streaming service. Apple TV+ also offers a 7-day free trial that you can use to check out the show.

The Shrink Next Door Episode 6 Spoilers

Episode 6, titled ‘The Party,’ is likely going to center around the housewarming party that Dr. Ike mentions after manipulating Marty into buying the property adjacent to his Hamptons family house. Considering there are some significant time jumps, this might even be the party that we catch a glimpse of in the show’s opening episode. As expected, we will likely see Marty paying for the event and looking on uncomfortably as his therapist enjoys himself at his patient’s expense.

It will also be interesting to see how Dr. Ike’s wife, who still feels strange imposing on Marty, feels about her husband very obviously taking advantage of the timid millionaire. Though we know Marty is wealthy, it is also clear that he has been neglecting his finances. Therefore, the upcoming episode could have him finally realize just how much Dr. Ike is costing him, possibly making him a little suspicious of his “friendly” therapist’s intentions.

The Shrink Next Door Episode 5 Recap

Episode 5, titled ‘The Family Tree,’ opens in 1990. Dr. Ike receives news of his father’s death, and Marty invites him and his family to come and stay at his family house in the Hamptons to recuperate. Once there, Dr. Ike swiftly begins to make plans for the house’s renovations. Annoyed by the noisy neighbors, who are temporarily renting the bigger house next door, he begins to badger Marty to buy it.

They also argue repeatedly about an old cherry blossom tree that Marty’s parents planted when they bought the house, which the nervous man understandably wants to keep. However, every time Marty disagrees with him, Dr. Ike gets angry and threatens to leave, bringing his patient back in line. Eventually, Marty begins to chop his family tree down himself. The episode then closes one year on, with the tree gone and Marty excitedly confirming to Dr. Ike that he has successfully bought the house next door. Without seeming too happy about it, the doctor suggests they have a housewarming party.

