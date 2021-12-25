The Silent Sea Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Written by Eun-kyo Park and directed by Choi Hang-Yong, ‘The Silent Sea’ is a South Korean space horror web series. It is based on the 2014 short film ‘The Sea of Tranquility,’ which Choi Hang-Yong wrote and directed. The story is set in a dystopian future where Earth gradually becomes desolate, and water is the most precious commodity. Five years afteR a disastrous incident that left 117 people dead at the Balhae Lunar Research Station, South Korean Space and Aeronautics Administration (SAA) sends a crew to retrieve a substance known as the “Sample.” It is later revealed that the Sample has properties that can potentially save humanity from its imminent doom.

Following its release, the show received mostly positive reviews, with both critics and fans praising the performances of the main cast members as well as the vision, the visuals, and the concept of the show. If you have already watched the first season and want to know whether there will be a second one, we got you covered.

The Silent Sea Season 2 Release Date

‘The Silent Sea’ season 1 premiered on December 24, 2021, on Netflix. It comprises eight episodes of 38-52-minute runtime each. As for the sophomore season, this is what we know.

Neither the Netflix executives nor the creators of the series have yet confirmed the development of a second season. However, given the popularity that South Korean films and TV shows currently enjoy, it’s probably a matter of time before the show is renewed for one more season. Films like ‘Parasite’ and ‘Train to Busan’ and TV shows like ‘Kingdom’ and ‘Squid Game’ demonstrate that South Korean content has found an international audience. If ‘The Silent Sea’ successfully replicates at least a part of the success of the aforementioned projects, then it will probably get renewed for one more season. And if that happens in the next few months, the audience can probably expect ‘The Silent Sea’ season 2 to come out in early 2023.

The Silent Sea Season 2 Cast: Who Can Be in It?

‘The Silent Sea’ season 1 stars Bae Doona (Dr. Song), Gong Yoo (Captain Han), Joon Lee (Taesuk), Heo Sung-tae (Mr. Kim), Kim Sun-young (Dr. Hong), Moo-Saeng Lee (Officer Gong), and Hae-yeon Kil (Director Choi). The cast also includes Choi Young-Woo (Gisu) and Jung Soon-won (Soochan).

Gong Yoo, Joon Lee, Moo-Saeng Lee, Choi Young-Woo, and Jung Soon-won might not appear in the prospective season 2 beyond the flashback scenes as their respective characters die in the first season. The rest of the cast will probably reprise their roles. Moreover, new cast members might be added if the show continues to expand its universe.

The Silent Sea Season 2 Plot: What Can It Be About?

In season 1, it is revealed that Balhae was used to conduct human experiments on genetically modified cloned children. The purpose was to find a method for humans to survive exposure to lunar water. Luna is the only cloned girl in whom the tests had its desired results. The authorities ensured that all the staff of Balhae would die after they were exposed to lunar water. Captain Han sacrifices his life for the safety of his crew. The season ends as Luna, Dr. Song, and Dr. Hong are rescued.

In the prospective season 2, a war might break out between countries over Luna. The RX will try to secure her for themselves as well. With Dr. Song helping her, Luna will probably have a happy life. She might meet Captain Han’s daughter at some point and tell her about her father’s bravery.

Read More: Where Is The Silent Sea Filmed?