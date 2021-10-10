The Sinner Season 4 Episode 1 Release Date and Spoilers

Developed by Derek Simonds for USA Network, ‘The Sinner’ is a police-procedural anthology tv series that follows Harry Ambrose, a police detective who specializes in crimes committed by atypical criminals to understand the motivation and nuances behind it. Based on the eponymous novel by Petra Hammesfahr, the series depicts distinct cases in each season, with Ambrose being the only regular as the investigator. Upon its premiere on August 2, 2017, the show was immensely acclaimed by the critics, praising its compelling and unpredictable screenplay, performances, and edgy direction.

Over the three seasons, ‘The Sinner’ has earned a reputation of being one of the best ongoing crime dramas. By solely retaining the protagonist after each season, the show has been able to prioritize the narration on the specific crimes and their impact on Harry Ambrose. A stand-out among other police-procedural dramas, the series has succeeded to bring out unique dimensions of crimes and criminal minds to excite the viewers. As the premiere of season 4 is days away, we have covered everything to know about ‘The Sinner’ season 4 episode 1!

The Sinner Season 4 Episode 1 Release Date

‘The Sinner’ season 4 episode 1 is all set to release on October 13, 2021, at 10 PM ET/PT on USA Network. Season 4 comprises 8 episodes of runtime 40-51 minutes. Fresh episodes of the show will air on the network on a weekly basis, every Wednesday.

Where to Watch The Sinner Season 4 Episode 1 Online?

You can watch ‘The Sinner’ season 4 episode 1 by tuning to USA Network on the aforementioned date and time. The series will also be available for watching online by logging onto USA Network’s official website and the USA app. If you are keen on streaming the show, you can choose between Direct TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, Xfinity Stream, and Youtube TV. You can also watch previous seasons of the show on-demand on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play and Microsoft Store. The previous seasons are also available to stream on Netflix and Apple TV.

The Sinner Season 4 Episode 1 Spoilers

Season 4 premiere episode will follow the aftermath of season 3 finale, as Detective Harry Ambrose still lingers with the traumatic investigation that concludes with the death of Jamie Burns. To recover from the distress caused by Jamie’s death, now-retired Ambrose goes for a vacation to Hanover Island in northern Maine with his partner Sonya. The turbulent life of Ambrose will take an even deeper turn when he gets involved with a new investigation.

During his vacation on the island, a grave tragedy occurs involving the daughter of a prominent family. Ambrose witness the tragedy and will try to help the local authorities, but eventually he will get recruited for the investigation. We can expect the episode to set the premise for the events that will dictate the direction of season 4. The episode will also explore the new set of characters and surroundings, as Ambrose could dive deep into the heart of the town to discover the truth. As we are eagerly waiting for the mystery to sets in, here’s a sneak peek for now!

The Sinner Season 4 Cast: Who is in it?

Season 4 sees the return of Bill Pullman as the protagonist Harry Ambrose along with Jessica Hecht as Sonya Barzel, Ambrose’s partner. With no other cast returns, season 4 will introduce a set of newcomers, mainly Alice Kremelberg (‘Orange is the New Black’) as Percy Muldoon, Michael Mosley (Ozark) as Colin Muldoon, Frances Fisher (‘Resurrection’) as Meg Muldoon, Cindy Cheung (’13 Reasons Why’) as Stephanie Lam, Ronin Wong as Mike Lam, David Huynh as CJ Lam and, Neal Huff (‘Mare of Easttown‘) as Sean Muldoon.

Read More: Where was The Sinner Filmed?