The Sinner Season 4 Episode 4 Release Date and Spoilers

With its third episode, ‘The Sinner,’ season 4 reaches its tipping point as Harry finds himself sinking deeper into the investigation of Percy Muldoon’s disappearance. In the episode, Harry keeps tabs on Meg and tries to figure out why she lied to him about the last time she saw Percy. As it turns out, the Muldoons are hiding plenty of secrets of their own. However, none of the answers Harry finds are enough to implicate the family.

The episode ends by seemingly confirming the worst as we see a dead body resembling Percy floating by the beach. The ominous ending leaves the case at a crossroads and will only make matters worse for Harry as he tries to uncover what happened to Percy. An exciting new part awaits us, and we are sure viewers are impatiently waiting to find out the implications of the major reveals from this week’s episode. Here’s everything you need to know before watching ‘The Sinner’ season 4 episode 4!

The Sinner Season 4 Episode 4 Release Date

‘The Sinner’ season 4 episode 4 will air on November 3, 2021, at 10 pm ET on USA Network. The fourth season comprises eight episodes with a runtime of approximately 45 minutes each. Fresh episodes of the mystery drama are broadcast on the network weekly every Wednesday.

The Sinner Season 4 Episode 4 Spoilers

Episode 4 of ‘The Sinner’ season 4 is titled ‘Part IV.’ In the episode, we are likely to receive confirmation of Percy’s death. However, it is indeed possible that she did not die by jumping off the cliff. Forensics and post-mortem on the dead body might help in steering the investigation on the right track. It will be interesting to see how Percy’s family takes the news. We wouldn’t write them off as suspects just yet and are sure Harry will be keeping a close eye on the Muldoons, especially Colin.

The Muldoons could attempt to shut down the investigation and take time to grieve their loss. However, this is likely to increase their problems. Meanwhile, Harry will try every trick in the book to get to the bottom of the truth. However, he could veer off the book, much to the concern of Sonya. We have already seen a glimpse of the case bringing out the worse in Harry, and the detective could get entirely consumed by the investigation in the new episode.

