The Sinner Season 4 Finale Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

‘The Sinner‘ season 4 revolves around the mystery of Percy Muldoon’s death. In the seventh episode, Harry comes within a touching distance of uncovering the truth about Percy’s demise. The young girl’s death is connected to the human trafficking racket on Hanover Island, of which Sean, Colin, and Don are a part. Even the police are in cahoots with the criminals leaving Harry with very few options. With no one to trust and nowhere to go, Harry must decide whether he wants to continue pursuing the case or wishes to step away from the chaos.

No matter what the seasoned detective chooses, it is bound to have dire consequences for everyone involved. Therefore, an enthralling and captivating final hour of the show’s fourth season awaits us next week! For readers who are to find out what Harry will choose to do in the season finale, here’s everything we can expect from ‘The Sinner’ season 4 episode 8!

The Sinner Season 4 Finale Release Date

‘The Sinner’ season 4 episode 8 is slated to premiere on December 1, 2021, at 10 pm ET on the USA Network. The show’s fourth season contains eight episodes, with the eighth episode serving as the season finale. Episodes of the show are typically 45 minutes in length each.

Where to Watch The Sinner Season 4 Finale Online?

To watch ‘The Sinner’ season 4 episode 8, cable users can tune in to the USA Network on their television screens at the date and time stated above. As an alternative, you can also opt to watch the season 4 finale online on the USA Network’s official website and the USA Network app by using your cable subscription credentials to log in. Folks without a cable subscription can stream the new episode with the help of live streaming services such as Sling TV, DirecTV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Xfinity.

Moreover, the finale will also be available to purchase on-demand on platforms like iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and Microsoft Store. Season 4 of the mystery drama is expected to land in its entirety on Netflix in the near future. In the meantime, subscribers of the service can rewatch the prior seasons here.

The Sinner Season 4 Finale Spoilers

The finale of ‘The Sinner’ season 4 is titled ‘Part VIII.’ The episode will focus on Harry gathering the evidence against those involved in the human trafficking racket. However, the task will not be easy as Sean, Colin, Don, and others involved in the operation will try to hunt down Harry. The detective might receive some help from Emiliana and Chief Raskin. Raskin is entirely unaware that his deputy, Josh, lied to him and helped Colin and Sean cover their tracks.

Harry is likely to succeed in bringing the racket into the public eye, and it could lead to the incarceration of the Muldoons. We will likely learn more about Percy’s thoughts in her final moments, which could bring Harry some closure. However, it remains to be seen if solving the case helps Harry deal with the burdens of his past.

