The Snow Girl Season 2: Possibilities Explored

Originally titled ‘La Chica de Nieve,’ Netflix’s Spanish series ‘The Snow Girl’ offers the heart-rending tale of Amaya Martín, who disappears during the Twelfth Night Parade in Málaga. Since her parents Ana and Álvaro do not receive any ransom calls, the investigations of the local police and journalists into the missing case come to a dead end, only to get revived when the editor of a Diario Sur, Miren Rojo, receives a VCR tape of the missing girl.

Based on Javier Castillo’s eponymous novel, the thriller series premiered in January 2023. The show received favorable reviews from critics and audiences alike, who commended the lead performances and intriguing narrative. Since the first season of the series ends with a cliffhanger, the viewers must be expecting updates about the prospects of a second installment. Well, here’s what we can share about the same!

Will The Snow Girl Season 2 Happen?

‘The Snow Girl’ season 1 was released on January 27, 2023, on Netflix. The first season comprises six episodes with a runtime of 42-49 minutes each.

Considering the prospects of the sophomore round, here’s everything we know. Netflix has not yet released an official statement regarding the future of the series. Although ‘The Snow Girl’ is billed as a miniseries, the cliffhanger at the end of the first season makes it clear that a second installment cannot be ruled out. If the first round’s viewership satisfies the streaming giant’s expectations, along with other factors, Netflix is expected to consider the renewal of the series for another round. If that’s the case, the show will join several other acclaimed productions such as ‘The Sinner’ and ‘Big Little Lies,’ which were conceived as miniseries but ended up getting expanded to multiple seasons.

Javier Castillo, the author of the source novel of the series, had already expressed his wish to have a second season to explore the central characters, most prominently Miren Rojo. Castillo, who worked in the series as a consultant who mainly oversaw the adaptation process, believes that another round will be essential for delving deep into the complexities of the major characters. Although the first season of the show concludes the main narrative that revolves around Amaya’s disappearance, it leaves behind immense scope for Miren as she comes to know about the disappearance of Laura Valdivia. If Netflix greenlights another season, we may see Miren investigating Laura’s kidnapping to find out her kidnapper who openly challenges her.

Castillo’s novel ‘La Chica de Nieve’ ends with Miren receiving a photograph of a missing girl named Gina Pebbles, who is renamed Laura Valdivia in the series. Castillo’s ‘El Juego del Alma’ follows the kidnapping case of Pebbles, investigated by Miren. Thus, the second season of ‘The Snow Girl,’ if it gets greenlit, can very well be a standalone follow-up series titled ‘El Juego del Alma.’ If the streaming giant renews the show soon, we can expect ‘The Snow Girl’ season 2 to release sometime in Q1 2025.

Over the years, Netflix has displayed its commitment to developing a commendable Spanish portfolio. Shows such as ‘Sky Rojo,’ ‘Cable Girls,’ ‘La Reina del Sur,’ etc. are only a few of the several productions that went on to become multi-season shows from Spain. If ‘The Snow Girl’ garners unignorable viewership, Netflix may consider developing shows based on Castillo’s other novels, possibly starting with ‘El Juego del Alma.’

