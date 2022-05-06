The Sound of Magic Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Based on the webtoon ‘Annarasumanara’ by Ha Il-kwon, ‘The Sound of Magic’ (originally titled ‘Annarasumanara’) is a musical fantasy K-drama series that follows a school girl named Yoon Ah-yi, who dreams of becoming a magician. In order to fulfill her dream, she wishes to grow up as fast as possible. Her life turns upside down when meets Ri-eul, an adult magician who wishes to remain as a child. Created by Kim Sung-youn and Kim Min-jeong, the show first released in May 2022 on Netflix.

K-dramas have been gaining a lot of traction over the last few years, and a show as unique as this only helps the genre solidify its place in the viewers’ hearts. Since the series blends several themes and elements in its storyline, ‘The Sound of Magic’ has attracted the attention of fans of different genres, allowing the K-drama to become popular. If you enjoyed watching this feel-good Korean series, you are likely to be interested in learning about the potential season 2. In that case, we have all the information you might need!

The Sound of Magic Season 2 Release Date

‘The Sound of Magic’ season 1 released in its entirety on May 6, 2022, on Netflix. The inaugural season of the K-drama consists of six episodes that have a runtime of 62-78 minutes each.

As far as the show’s second installment is concerned, here is all that we know. Netflix and the producers of the show are yet to make an official announcement regarding the renewal or cancellation of the potential second round of the Korean series. This is mainly because Netflix tends to assess the performance of the shows on its platform, before making any decision about their futures.

Since ‘Annarasumanara,’ the webtoon on which the show is based, consists of more than 25 chapters in total, there is no lack of content for the creators to draw inspiration from for the potential season 2. They can always adapt the storylines of the rest of the chapters and develop them into a bunch of new episodes. Hence, even though the season ends on a rather conclusive note, we cannot rule out the possibility of the show returning with a second installment.

If we couple this with the decent feedback that the show has earned from the viewers, the chances of the show’s renewal get better. Taking all these factors into consideration, there is a reason for fans of the series to be optimistic. So, if the Korean series is greenlit soon, we can expect ‘The Sound of Magic’ season 2 to release sometime in Q2 2023.

The Sound of Magic Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

If the series is greenlit for the second season, we expect to see a majority of the main cast members reprise their roles. The main stars Ji Chang-wook (Ri-eul), Choi Sung-eun (Yoon Ah-yi), and Hwang In-youp (Na Il-deung) are highly likely to retain their roles as the narrative of ‘The Sound of Magic’ mostly revolves around their onscreen characters.

Other cast members who are expected to return for the potential season 2 are Yoo Jae-myung (Na Il-deung’s father), Hong Jung-min (Yoon Yoo-yi), Hong Seo-hee (Young Ji-soo), Kim Bo-yoon (Kim So-hee), and Kim Bada (Sergeant Park). Moreover, the creators might introduce new characters to thicken the plot, provided the show returns with a second installment. Thus, we may get to see some fresh faces essaying the role of important characters.

The Sound of Magic Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

In season 1, Ri-eul appears before Yoon Ah-yi when she is in need of help and makes her question if he is really a magician or not. Na Il-deung asks Ah-yi out on a study date, as they get closer with each episode. Some dark secrets about Ri-eul come to light and Ah-yi is interrogated by the police about a caped person of interest. In the season finale, Ri-eul suddenly disappears. Ah-yi visits the amusement park and reminisces about the past after which she goes to her workplace and performs a few magic tricks for a birthday girl.

If the show returns for a second installment, the storyline is likely to pick up right after the events of the first season. We may get to see what’s new in Ah-yi’s life as a magician. In addition, Ri-eul might return to the life of Ah-yi and disclose where he disappeared to. Moreover, we may see what the future holds for Ill-deung and Ah-yi. Thus, fans have a lot to look forward to if the show is greenlit.

