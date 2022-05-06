The Takedown 2: Will There be a Sequel?

‘The Takedown’ (French: Loin du périph) teams up French police officers Ousmane Diakhité and François Monge once again as they delve into another convoluted adventure. A quiet town becomes the center of a conspiracy that becomes increasingly deadly.

Directed by Louis Leterrier, the comedy action film is a sequel to ‘On the Other Side of the Tracks’ and brings back the central duo’s acidic banter. Critics have noted the cast members reprising their roles and the presence of a prolific director at the helm. We’ve got two movies already, so could there be more adventures of Ousmane and François? Here’s what we know about ‘The Takedown’ sequel.

The Takedown Sequel Release Date

‘The Takedown’ premiered on May 6, 2022, on Netflix. The film released simultaneously across multiple countries on the streaming platform.

As for a potential sequel, there is no word from the lead cast members or Netflix about greenlighting another chapter of the buddy cop movies. However, fans shouldn’t get disappointed yet because there is a good chance that a sequel could be made. ‘The Takedown’ is a sequel to the 2012 action-comedy ‘On the Other Side of the Tracks,’ which also sees Ousmane and François teaming up. The duo doesn’t seem to be slowing down, and their most recent adventure only seems to have made them more prolific.

Most notably, the film closes on a note that already signals the start of a new adventure. This could be an opening for a potential sequel. The production also seems to have a penchant for pairing up winners as ‘The Takedown’ teams up Omar Sy and director Louis Leterrier after their success with Netflix’s ‘Lupin.’ A potential sequel could see them teaming up again or bringing in another director coming off a hit project.

As of now, there is no news of a potential sequel, but the chances are that it is just a matter of time before we see one. The gap between the first two films is almost ten years, but a follow-up third part could come a lot sooner. All things considered, we can expect to see a potential ‘The Takedown’ sequel sometime in 2024.

The Takedown Sequel Cast: Who can be in it?

Like its predecessor, ‘The Takedown’ is led by Ousmane Diakhité (Omar Sy) and François Monge (Laurent Lafitte), who make up the central cop duo. Supporting characters include the kindly but ultimately twisted local police officer Alice (Izïa Higelin) and the extreme right-wing politician Antoine Brunner (Dimitri Storage). The cast is rounded up by Léopold Bara, Caroline Mathieu, Islam Moawad, Luka Quinn, and others.

If the first two movies are anything to go by, we can expect significant changes to the cast of the potential sequel. Of course, Sy and Lafitte would likely reprise their roles, but not many characters would be carried forward.

The Takedown Sequel Plot: What can it be About?

‘The Takedown’ closes with Ousmane and François arresting the leader of the Sons of Clovis, Antoine Brunner, who also happens to be an elected official. The two police officers return to Paris to be commended, and the film ends shortly after with the duo on a new case, chasing a suspect at the top of the Eiffel Tower.

The potential sequel could pick up from the previous film’s chase and quickly get into the action. It could also be set a few months or years on from the events of ‘The Takedown.’ Considering the bump in François’ career from becoming the face of the police department’s PR campaign, we could see him rise to become department chief like Ousmane.

There will undoubtedly be another convoluted caper that the two bickering cops will get into, and the potential sequel could also finally have a viable love interest for Ousmane that actually works out. Lastly, through its pointed jokes, we can expect the film to carry on its predecessors’ legacy of subtle commentary on race and sociopolitics.

