The Terminal List Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by David DiGilio (‘Crossbones’), ‘The Terminal List is a military action thriller series. It is based on American author and former Navy SEAL Jack Carr’s 2018 novel of the same name, which is the first entry in the ongoing ‘Terminal List’ book series. The show is about Lt. Commander James Reece, a Navy SEAL platoon commander whose team and family are brutally killed in quick succession. Realizing their deaths are part of a large conspiracy, Reece sets out to exact vengeance on everyone responsible. He uses the back of one of the drawings by his daughter to list these people. After killing them, he crosses out their names.

Following its release, ‘The Terminal List received mixed reviews. While the show drew praise for the fight sequences, performances, and unrelenting action, some critics argued that the plot was lackluster. If you have watched the first season and want to know whether there will be a season 2, we got you covered.

The Terminal List Season 2 Release Date

‘The Terminal List’ season 1 premiered on July 1, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video. It comprises eight episodes of 50-66-minute runtime. As for season 2, this is what we know.

Neither the series producers nor Amazon Prime Video executives have confirmed the development of a sophomore season. However, several people involved with the show have expressed their desire to make more seasons. As mentioned above, The Terminal List’ is the web adaptation of the first entry in a book series. Carr has published five novels as of June 2022 — ‘The Terminal List,’ ‘True Believer,’ ‘Savage Son,’ ‘The Devil’s Hand,’ and ‘In the Blood.’ So, there is plenty of material for future seasons.

Asked in a June 2022 interview about the future of the show, the creative team revealed that they had already started making plans about it. According to Antoine Fuqua, one of the directors associated with the show, they had originally begun working on the show with a bigger picture in mind. DiGilio added that they had roadmaps for each future season. He mentioned that the only problem was that Carr was a fast writer, publishing a book a year, whereas TV shows took significantly longer to produce.

Chris Pratt, who plays James Reece in the show, is one of the busiest and most bankable stars active in Hollywood today. Despite the mixed reviews, his involvement in the project is bound to draw considerable attention to the project. If the show becomes a success, it will definitely get a second season. And if that is confirmed within the next few months, viewers can expect ‘The Terminal List’ season 2 to come out sometime in Q2 2024.

The Terminal List Season 2 Cast: Who Can Be in It?

Aside from Pratt, ‘The Terminal List’ season 1 stars Taylor Kitsch (Ben Edwards), Constance Wu (Katie Buranek), Riley Keough (Lauren Reece), Jeanne Tripplehorn (Lorraine Hartley), and Arlo Mertz (Lucy Reece). The cast also includes Jai Courtney (Steven Horn), JD Pardo (Tony Liddel), Patrick Schwarzenegger (Donny Mitchell), Marco Rodríguez (Marco Del Toro), and Tyner Rushing (Liz Riley).

The characters that Kitsch, Keough, Tripplehorn, Mertz, Courtney, and Schwarzenegger portray in ‘The Terminal List’ season 1 are dead, so there is little chance for them to appear in the prospective season 2, save may be in flashback scenes. If the second season follows ‘True Believer,’ the plot will likely be set in a completely different setting from the first and have a brand-new cast. Reece’s friend Raife was mentioned multiple times in the first season. He might also make his debut in season 2. Constance Wu will probably reprise her role, but Katie Buranek isn’t as prominent a character in the second book as she is in the first.

The Terminal List Season 2 Plot: What Can It Be about?

In ‘The Terminal List’ season 1 finale, titled ‘Reclamation,’ Hartley commits suicide after realizing that her political career is over. With Katie’s help, Reece figures out that Ben was the one who supplied false information about Kahani. After killing Ben, Reece drops the list into the ocean. It is heavily implied that he is going to Mozambique next.

Reece and Raife’s shared history can be explored in the prospective season 2. Reece might spend some months with Raife’s family in Mozambique before the outside world comes looking for him. A former Iraqi commando can potentially wreak havoc in Europe, and the only man that can stop him is Reece.

