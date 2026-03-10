The Testament of Ann Lee: Is John Hocknell Based on a Real Person?

In ‘The Testament of Ann Lee,’ the viewers are transported to the 18th century, where a new sect of Christianity is just beginning to take shape. The community, emerging from a pre-existing worshipping group known as the Quakers, believes that there’s an imminent second coming of Christ. When Ann Lee, a follower, receives visions that affirm her faith, she’s quickly deemed to be this advent, which launches her into the footsteps of a religious leader. Their teachings and beliefs, based on equality of the sexes and total celibacy, aren’t received well by the larger population. Even so, Mother Ann and some of her followers end up making the journey from Manchester to New York, America, in search of a new home for their theology. This journey introduces another faithful disciple to the faith, John Hocknell, who funds the voyage and becomes a notable pillar of the community.

John Hocknell Was One of the Earliest Shaker Voyagers to Come to New York

‘‘The Testament of Ann Lee’ is a biographical dramatization of the actual history behind the United Society of Believers in Christ’s Second Appearing. Known more commonly as the Shakers, the restorationist Christian sect was founded in the 1700s, with the core principles that rejected sexual relations and embraced a belief in equality between men and women. The film tells the story of the religious community through the lens of Ann Lee, a prominent religious leader who brought the sect from England to the American colonies in the 1770s. As a result, much of the on-screen narrative surrounding her and her journey remains rooted in real life.

This is also true for John Hocknell’s character, which is a direct cinematic counterpart to the eponymous historical figure. Hocknell was one of the eight people who voyaged from England to the North American Province of New York. In fact, he was the one who funded the entire journey. His son, Richard Hocknell, was also reportedly a part of this expedition. After arriving in America, Ann Lee and the others continued to set down roots by founding settlements and expanding their community to include more and more followers. As one of the original eight and the financier behind the endeavor, Hocknell’s role in this expansion would have likely been significant.

Furthermore, reports suggest that Hocknell continued to live in the Shakers’ New York settlements, specifically inside a room at a Meeting House in Watervliet. This room was previously occupied by James Whittaker, who became Ann Lee’s immediate successor after her tragic passing. Thus, Hocknell’s roots in the early days of the Shaker sect remain historically evident. Even though ‘The Testament of Ann Lee’ is largely historically accurate, the dramatized and cinematic biography naturally resorts to some level of fictionalization and other artistic liberties. For the same reason, despite his roots in a real-life follower of the Shaker sect, the on-screen character of John Hocknell likely sports some departures from his off-screen counterpart. Ultimately, the character’s basis in reality allows him to fit in with the realistic and authentic narrative of the film.

