The Tourist Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Set in the Australian outback, HBO Max’s thriller series ‘The Tourist’ depicts the engrossing saga of Elliot Stanley, who completely loses his memory upon a car crash. Elliot’s attempts to find out the truth about his identity and enemies lead him to life-threatening predicaments. The series progresses through Elliot’s confrontation with his startling past and the pathways that open ahead of him to lead a new and better life.

Created by Harry and Jack Williams, the show originally released in the United Kingdom in January 2022, prior to its United States release in March 2022. The mystery series received immense acclaim from critics and viewers alike, garnering praises for its engaging narrative and incredible performances. Since the first season of the show ends with a cliffhanger, the viewers must be eagerly awaiting updates regarding the prospects of the second season. Well, here’s everything you need to know!

The Tourist Season 2 Release Date

‘The Tourist’ season 1 premiered in its entirety in the United States on March 3, 2022, on HBO Max. Prior to its US release, season 1 premiered in the United Kingdom on January 1, 2022, on BBC One, concluding its run on January 30, 2022. The first season comprises six episodes with a runtime of around 58 minutes each.

Regarding the prospects of the second season, here’s what we know. Writers of the show, the Williams brothers, originally conceived ‘The Tourist’ as a limited series for BBC Studios, HBO Max, and Stan, indicating that a sophomore season wasn’t part of the original plan. However, the writers expressed their desire to work on the possible second season of the show in an interview given in January 2022. Jack Williams, co-writer of the show, confirmed that discussions are going on regarding the possibilities of renewing the show for a second season.

Harry Williams, the other half of the writing duo, also revealed that they aren’t done with the series yet and would love to work on a second installment. Jamie Dornan, who portrays the protagonist Elliot Stanley, also confirmed that talks are progressing for bringing a second installment. Since the thriller series recorded impressive viewership in the UK upon its release, the renewal may turn out to be inevitable. If the viewership figures on HBO Max align with the numbers of BBC, we can definitely hope for the second season to materialize. If renewed soon, we can expect ‘The Tourist’ season 2 to release sometime in Q2 2023.

The Tourist Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

If renewed, we can expect the driving force of the show, Jamie Dornan, to return as Elliot Stanley in the second season. Danielle Macdonald (Helen Chambers), Victoria Haralabidou (Lena Pascal), Genevieve Lemon (Sue), Damon Herriman (Detective Inspector Lachlan Rogers), Maria Mercedes (Freddie), and Greg Larsen (Ethan) may also return.

Even though the characters of Shalom Brune-Franklin (Luci Miller), Alex Dimitriades (Kosta Panigiris), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (Billy Nixon), and Damien Strouthos (Marko) die in the first season, we can expect them to return for flashback scenes in the potential second season. Alex Andreas’ Dimitri Panigiris may continue to feature in Kosta’s illusions. Danny Adcock (Ralph) may not return upon his character’s death in the first season. We may also see numerous new faces if the second round gets greenlit.

The Tourist Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

The first season of the show ends with Elliot and Helen proving their innocence when Detective Rogers frames them for the murder of a local cop. After proving that Rogers is the real culprit, Elliot meets Lena Pascal, who lets him know that he was a heroin trafficker. Upon realizing that he paved the way for two women’s death during a smuggling assignment, Elliot starts to feel immense guilt. When Helen walks away from his life after learning about Lena’s revelations, Elliot decides to end his life and swallows a handful of pills. After a conversation with Freddie, Helen forgives Elliot and thinks about a relationship with him.

If renewed, we can expect the second season to answer whether Elliot is really dead or alive. If he survives the attempt of ending his life, Elliot may give himself a second chance at life to work things out with Helen. Elliot may also try his best to know more about his past, especially regarding Lena and Kosta. With the help of Helen, he may understand the gravity of the troubles he had got into in his past life. After Kosta’s death, we can also expect an antagonistic figure to resurface in Elliot’s life to hunt him as he possibly continues his life in Burnt Ridge in the potential second season.

