The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

With Netflix releasing one gripping reality dating series after another, it’s no surprise that ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On‘ has fans of the genre hooked from the get-go. After all, even though its basic concept is slightly similar to ‘Temptation Island,’ its uniqueness comes from the fact that the end goal for most participants is the promise of forever — marriage.

Coming from the Kinetic Content production company — the creators of ‘Love is Blind‘ — this show follows already established couples over eight weeks as they ascertain whether to commit entirely or part ways for good. So now that we’ve gotten invested thanks to ‘The Ultimatum’ season 1, let’s find out everything there is to know about the potential season 2, shall we?

The Ultimatum Season 2 Release Date

‘The Ultimatum’ season 1 premiered on April 6, 2022, on Netflix, with the season coming to a close on April 13, 2022. It comprises ten episodes with a runtime of 38 to 58 minutes each.

With regard to season 2, here is what we can tell you! Less than two weeks before the series first landed on Netflix, the global streamer announced that it has already greenlit the show for a second round. It actually did so through a boy band parody video featuring stars from ‘Too Hot to Handle‘ and ‘Love is Blind,’ along with Nick Lachey. The lyrics state, “Marry or Move On, it’s time to decide if the grass is greener on the other side. It’s called ‘The Ultimatum,’ and it’s dropping two seasons. One of which is queer with mostly women.”

Therefore, it is evident that even the production process for the season in question is well underway, that is if it hasn’t already been done and dusted. With all these details, combined with Netflix’s release track record, we can expect ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ season 2 to release sometime in Q1 2023.

The Ultimatum Season 2 Hosts and Cast

Since Nick and Vanessa Lachey hosted the show’s first round, we can expect the celebrity couple to be back for the new installment. After all, they do seem to be the face of Netflix’s relationship-based reality shows. Season 1 of ‘The Ultimatum’ revolved around six heterosexual couples – Lauren and Nate, Rae and Zay, April and Jake, Alexis and Hunter, Shanique and Randall, and Madlyn and Colby. But the new installment will feature a queer, mostly female cast.

When asked about inclusion, producer Chris Coelen recently told Variety, “…we want to be representative in all kinds of ways and we are figuring out ways to do that.” So, we can surely look forward to a whole new group of intriguing people who will participate in the new season. Unfortunately, it’s unclear as of writing exactly who the participants of season 2 will be.

What can The Ultimatum Season 2 be About?

‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On’ season 2 is likely to follow the same format as season 1, wherein couples on the verge of marriage will take center stage. The show features people in a relationship where one of them is ready to take the next step and get married, while the other has doubts holding them back. That is what leads to an ultimatum by the former.

It is at this point that the experiment begins — the original couple separates and dates others from the pool of cast members. After a 3-week-long “trial marriage” with possibly a new partner, they reunite with their initial lover. Thus, the participants get a glimpse of their two very plausible futures, following which they’ll have to decide which one they want for good.

Read More: Is The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Scripted?