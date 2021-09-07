Based on Gerard Way’s comic book series of the same name, ‘The Umbrella Academy’ is a superhero television series created by Steve Blackman and developed by Jeremy Slater. The Netflix original follows a dysfunctional family of adopted siblings with superhuman abilities who are reunited after the mysterious death of their adoptive father. Furthermore, the family has to save the world from an apocalypse. The show first premiered on February 15, 2019, and opened to an amazing response.

After Netflix reported that more than 45 million households watched season 1 in its first month of release, it was a no-brainer that season 2 would be greenlit. Both the seasons have been well-received by the audiences as well as the critics. Since the conclusion of season 2 with crazy reveals and cliffhangers, fans are naturally waiting for some solid answers. If you are curious about what’s in store for ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 3, we have got you covered.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Release Date

‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 2 released in its entirety on July 31, 2020, on Netflix. The second season comprises 10 episodes, each with a runtime of 40-60 minutes.

As far as another season is concerned, here’s what we know. The streaming giant renewed the show for the third round on November 10, 2020. Although the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the schedules of many TV shows and films, ‘The Umbrella Academy’ seems to have managed well despite the delays. Fans would be delighted to know that the production on the upcoming season wrapped up in late August 2021. No release date has been officially confirmed yet, but if all goes well, ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 3 could release sometime in Spring 2022.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Cast: Who are in it?

The cast members who are confirmed to return are Elliot Page as Vanya Hargreeves, Ritu Arya as Lila Pitts, David Castaneda as Diego Hargreeves, Tom Hopper as Luther Hargreeves, Adam Godley as Pogo, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves, Robert Sheehan as Klaus Hargreeves, Jordan Claire Robbins as Grace, Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, Justin H. Min as Ben Hargreeves, and Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves.

Season 2 introduces us to the Sparrow Academy, which includes Justin Cornwell as Marcus, Jake Epstein as Alphonso, Britne Oldford as Fei, Justin H. Min as Ben, Cazzie David as Jayme, and Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane. The Sparrow Academy also features Ben Hargreeves (Justin) as Sparrow Number 2, along with Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube named Christopher. All the aforementioned cast members will appear in season 3, alongside a few new and recurring cast members.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

The second season ends with mind-blowing reveals and twists. Sir Reginald, whose death brings the family together in the first season, is alive and informs about the Sparrow Academy. All this happens in an alternate timeline that has no trace of the Umbrella Academy’s existence. It’s also revealed that Ben is alive, and he is a member of the Sparrow Academy.

Given the first episode of the third season is titled ‘Meet the Family,’ one could presume that season 3 would pick up where the second season ends. The upcoming season will introduce the members of the Sparrow Academy and also showcase what happens when our beloved Umbrella Academy is forced to face them. The names of the remaining episodes are ‘The World’s Biggest Ball of Twine,’ ‘Pocket Full of Lightning,’ ‘Kugelblitz,’ ‘Kindest Cut,’ ‘Marigold,’ ‘Auf Wiedersehen,’ ‘Wedding at the End of the World,’ ‘Six Bells,’ and ‘Oblivion.’

Team Umbrella Academy might try to go back to their original timeline. They can do so by using a machine known as Televator. The device is seen in episode 8 of season 2 (‘The Seven Stages’) when Grace enters Reginald’s office and finds blueprints and other projects he has been working on. Those with sharp eyesight might have noticed the blueprint for Televator, which can be used for transportation across dimensions. While this device is never referenced again in the show, it might be the only hope for the Umbrella Academy in the upcoming season.

While we are talking about Reginald’s office, we should also address that the man is found to be an alien in season 2. It should also be noted that The Handler (Kate Walsh) seemingly dies in the second season, but we will have to wait and see whether she will remain dead or not. Finally, ‘The Umbrella Academy’ is incomplete without the threat of an apocalypse. Both seasons 1 and 2 had apocalypses, and the comics always have an apocalyptic threat. The same can be expected from the third season.

