The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Release Date, New Cast and Plot Details

Creator Steve Blackman and developer Jeremy Slater adapt the eponymous comic series written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Ba for television in Netflix’s original young adult fantasy drama series ‘The Umbrella Academy.’ The complicated story revolves around the titular group of superhuman misfits, handpicked and trained by eccentric billionaire Reginald Hargreeves. They disperse, only to be united by the mysterious death of their adoptive father. Now, they must embark upon a deadly mission to save the world from impending doom while figuring out their abilities.

Following its 2019 release, the show garnered much praise from fans and critics, thanks to the talented cast ensemble, a brooding score, and an air of mystery. After the utterly confusing conclusion of the second season, you must be waiting to catch the follow-up season with bated breath. If you are curious about the release details, cast, and the probable plot of the coming season, let us tell you what we know.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Release Date

‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 2 premiered in its entirety on July 31, 2020, on Netflix. The second season comprises ten episodes with runtimes ranging from 40 to 60 minutes per episode. Let us now have a look at the development chronology of the third installment.

Due to the show’s overwhelming popularity on the streaming platform, the renewal was just a matter of time. On November 10, 2020, months after the premiere of the sophomore season, Netflix greenlit the show for a third volume. The crew went back to the set on February 7, 2021, and after six long months of filming, production finally wrapped on August 28, 2021. Series creator Steve Blackman intimated his fans about the exciting piece of news.

With the revelation, fans are naturally excited to catch the upcoming season at the earliest. Still, looking at the development pattern of the previous seasons, it seems that the post-production chore will take up around eight months. If the design is repeated in this season, we expect ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 3 to premiere sometime around April 2022.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Cast: Who is in it?

All of the central cast members are set to reprise their roles in the third follow-up. Among the prominent cast members who portray the Hargreeves siblings, we will see Elliot Page (Vanya Hargreeves / Number Seven), Tom Hopper (Luther Hargreeves / Number One), David Castañeda (Diego Hargreeves / Number Two), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison Hargreeves / Number Three), Robert Sheehan (Klaus Hargreeves / Number Four), Aidan Gallagher (Five Hargreeves / Number Five), and Justin H. Min (Ben Hargreeves, and his alternate version Sparrow Number Two).

Apart from them, we will see some other familiar faces. Adam Godley will voice the character of Pogo, the intelligent chimpanzee, whereas Ken Hall will make the body motion acting in the same role. Moreover, Ritu Arya (Lila Pitts), Jordan Claire Robbins (Grace), and Colm Feore (Sir Reginald Hargreeves / The Monocle) will reprise their respective roles. The finale of the second season shows us a glimpse of the “Sparrow Academy,” and Justin Cornwell (Marcus), Britne Oldford (Fei), Genesis Rodriguez (Sloane), Cazzie David (Jayme), and Jake Epstein (Alphonso) will appear as members of the new squad. And let us not forget about the dread-inducing cube called Christopher.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Plot: What is it About?

The finale of season 2 is a lot for the fans to take. In the final moments of the season, we revisit the blackened day of John F. Kennedy’s assassination. The season escalates to another threat of a complete collapse, as Vanya underestimates her powers. However, prodigy Ben rises to the occasion and takes over the spirit of Vanya to calm her down. Seemingly, he has to pay a heavy price for the deed, and he departs from life shortly after. The anticipated apocalypse does not happen, but the squad enters an alternative timeline. Both Reginald and Ben are alive in the timeline, but the titular umbrella academy does not exist. In its place, we meet “The Sparrow Academy,” where Ben is a member.

The criminal cliffhanger keeps the fans hooked for the upcoming season. The season will ostensibly pick the story up right from the aftermath of the previous seasons and put some burning questions to rest, especially if we go by the title of the season premiere, “Meet the Family.” The rest of the episodes are named “The World’s Biggest Ball of Twine,” “Pocket Full of Lightning,” “Kugelblitz,” “Kindest Cut,” “Marigold,” “Auf Wiedersehen,” “Wedding at the End of the World,” “Six Bells,” and “Oblivion.” The idea of “Oblivion” is not pleasing, and the names lead one to believe that the season will be spectacular, epic, and maybe even devastating.

The season will introduce the members of the Sparrow Academy to the viewers, and we may also see a confrontation between the original team of superhumans and their alien creator Reginald. Nor do we know the true intentions of Reginald and the reasons behind him creating another academy. The season will probably shed some light on these matters. The team will probably try to return to their original timeline, but it would not be that easy. We have not seen the limits of Harlan’s strength, but we know that he possesses extraordinary powers. The coming season will perhaps build more on the character.

Read More: Shows Like The Umbrella Academy