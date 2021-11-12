The Umbrella Academy Season 3: When is the Show Coming Back?

Created by Steve Blackman and developed by Jeremy Slater, Netflix’s superhero series ‘The Umbrella Academy’ follows a dysfunctional family of adopted superheroes who tries to unveil the life and death of their adoptive father Sir Reginald Hargreeves. Based on the eponymous comic book series written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá, the series progresses through the siblings’ efforts to make sense of their father’s life while dealing with an impending apocalypse.

Following its original release on February 15, 2019, the show succeeded in pleasing both critics and audiences, garnering praises for its compelling narrative and captivating ensemble. After the stunning second season, which recorded 43 million views in its first 28 days of release, fans of the show are eagerly awaiting the third installment. Here’s everything we know about ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 3!

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Release Date

‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 2 premiered in its entirety on July 31, 2020, on Netflix. The second season comprises ten episodes with a runtime of 40–60 minutes each.

As far as the third season is concerned, here’s what we have to share. On November 10, 2020, Netflix announced the renewal of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ for the third season. On February 7, 2021, the filming of the much-awaited season 3 began. On August 28, 2021, creator Steve Blackman announced the wrap of the filming after an incredible six-month period.

With post-production and special effects to complete, the admirers of the beloved show may have to wait a little more to see the series returning to the screens. Even though, to the fans’ delight, Netflix has confirmed that the third season will premiere in 2022 with ten episodes. Considering the schedules of the previous seasons and the time required for the VFX, we can expect ‘The Umbrella Academy’ season 3 to release sometime in Q2 2022.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Cast: Who is in it?

For the third season, we will see the return of Elliot Page (Vanya Hargreeves/Number Seven), Tom Hopper (Luther Hargreeves/Number One), David Castañeda (Diego Hargreeves/Number Two), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison Hargreeves/Number Three), Robert Sheehan (Klaus Hargreeves/Number Four), and Aidan Gallagher (Five Hargreeves/Number Five). Justin H. Min will return to portray Ben Hargreeves/Number Six and his alternative version Sparrow Number Two. Ritu Arya (Lila Pitts) and Colm Feore (Sir Reginald Hargreeves/The Monocle) are also returning. We can expect Jordan Claire Robbins (Grace) and Adam Godley (Pogo) to return as well.

There is uncertainty regarding Kate Walsh’s return as her character the Handler gets defeated in the season 2 finale. After a glimpse in season 2, we will be properly introduced to the Sparrow Academy in season 3. As the Sparrows, Justin Cornwell (Marcus/Sparrow One), Britne Oldford (Fei/Sparrow 3), Jake Epstein (Alphonso/Sparrow 4) Genesis Rodriguez (Sloane/Sparrow Five), and Cazzie David (Jayme/Sparrow Six) have joined the main cast.

Marcus is the disciplined, yet charming leader-figure who keeps the Sparrows together. Ben, on the other hand, may seem unrecognizable in his Sparrow attire as a vicious Machiavellian tactician. Fei is the determined one and Alphonso is the one with swords in his words. Sloane is the gentle romantic and Jayme is the loner who prefers hoodies. Accompanying the lot is Christopher, the telekinetic cube who mediates between the family. As of yet, the voice artist of Christopher is unrevealed.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

The second season of the show follows the siblings in various years in Dallas across the 1960s. After inadvertently traveling back in time, the siblings encounter various adventures as they seek a way to travel to their actual timeline and end the new apocalypse. Towards the end, the siblings get in the middle of severe predicaments.

After a tumultuous time with the FBI, Vanya becomes uncontrollable for her siblings, as her powers commence to build towards the explosion. While others fail, Ben succeeds in calming her mind to prevent the explosion and the apocalypse. After successfully averting the doom, the siblings travel to 2019, where they discover that Sir Reginald is alive and instead of them, they witness the existence of the Sparrow Academy with Ben.

The third season of the show will undoubtedly focus on the Sparrow Academy and what they offer to the timeline in the absence of the siblings. We may also get to see the intentions and purposes of Sir Reginald behind both the academies. Marigold, the mysterious source of the power of the siblings may also get explored in season 3. Like the apocalypse in the first two seasons, the siblings may deal with a black hole created from radiation, referred to as Kugelblitz. We can expect Hotel Oblivion, the prison-like establishment created by Sir Reginald to lock up the criminals caught by the Umbrella Academy to be a pivotal part of the third season as well.

