The Unlikely Murderer Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘The Unlikely Murderer‘ (also known as “Den Osannolika Mördaren’) is an adaptation of Thomas Pettersson’s book of the same name. The crime drama series is developed for television by Wilhelm Behrman and Niklas Rockström. It tells the story of Stig Engström, a man claiming to be a witness in one of the most high-profile murder cases in Sweden’s history who might actually be the perpetrator of the tragic event.

The gripping murder mystery series received positive reviews from critics, and the cast’s intense performances will certainly leave a lasting impression on the viewers. That impression is likely to turn into a curiosity about a follow-up season, and if you wish to learn more about the prospects of ‘The Unlikely Murderer’ season 2, here’s everything you need to know!

The Unlikely Murderer Season 2 Release Date

‘The Unlikely Murderer’ season 1 was released on November 5, 2021, on Netflix. The first season contains five episodes with a runtime of 43-52 minutes each. It received mostly positive reviews from critics who praised its handling of multiple narrative threads, direction, and performances.

For viewers hoping for a second installment, the chances of the show getting renewed aren’t very bright. Firstly, the series is based on Thomas Pettersson’s book, which is a standalone piece. Therefore, it doesn’t necessarily warrant a second season. The series deals with the role of Stig Engström in the murder of former Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme and is inspired by real events.

It serves the purpose of presenting the hypothesis that Engström is the killer of Palme. Therefore, the final episode of the first season ends by wrapping this storyline. The series is a strong character study and is unlikely to continue as the main character dies at the end of season 1.

In the real world, the case of Palme’s murder has been officially closed, with Engström being identified as a potential suspect. Therefore, unless there is any significant development that leads to the reopening of the case, there likely won’t be a second part. The series is being marketed as a limited series, and the makers also haven’t publically expressed an interest in making a continuation.

Although limited series are often turned into successful anthologies if they prove to be successful with the audiences, this likely won’t be the case with ‘The Unlikely Murderer’ due to the aforementioned story reasons. There is a slight chance that the makers could focus on a different unsolved murder case, but none is likely to match the widespread hype and impact of the Palme murder case. Therefore, as things stand, this seems like the end of the road for the show. It is safe to say that ‘The Unlikely Murderer’ season 2 is unlikely to happen.

