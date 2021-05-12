‘The Upshaws’ is a Netflix sitcom about a middle-class African American family and their everyday struggles. Situations on the show are hilariously exacerbated by the bumbling head of the family, Bennie, much to the irritation of his wife, Regina. Bennie’s follies are also fodder for his sardonic sister-in-law Lucretia, who takes every chance she gets to point out his shortcomings to her sister. The show sees the confluence of comedy veterans Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps, who both executive produce and star on the show.

Sykes is also co-creator and co-showrunner, along with Regina Y. Hicks. The comedy show has garnered praises for its top-notch humor, which it has in spades, as well as the highly relatable characters that populate it. Still clutching their stomachs from the laughs in the first season, fans are eager to know when they could expect to see more of the lovable Upshaw family. Well, here’s everything we know about ‘The Upshaws’ season 2.

The Upshaws Season 2 Release Date

‘The Upshaws’ season 1 released on May 12, 2021, on Netflix. All 10 episodes, each lasting between 25 and 30 minutes, released simultaneously on the streaming platform.

As far as another season is concerned, here’s what we know. So far, there have been no announcements regarding season 2. Sykes has emphasized the importance of portraying realistic characters on the show that reflect contemporary middle-class families. This, combined with the deep banks of comedy that both Sykes and Epps bring to the table, guarantees that the show will not run out of material anytime soon. Additionally, with season 1, audiences have merely been introduced to the characters and their quirks. Though the season showcases some ups and downs, the family is yet to face a significant crisis.

There is ample room for further development of the premise. This is further accentuated with how season 1 ends, hinting at the fact that the family, especially Bennie, is about to face their biggest hurdle yet. Of course, a big factor in the show’s renewal is its audience reception, and successful sitcoms can run for many seasons. Seeing the team behind the show, which combines the comedic prowess of Sykes and Epps with the acting chops of TV veteran Kim Fields, things look favorable. If renewed for another iteration soon, we can most likely expect to see ‘The Upshaws’ season 2 sometime in early to mid 2022.

The Upshaws Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

‘The Upshaws’ features Mike Epps as the well-meaning but clumsy patriarch Bernard “Bennie” Upshaw, and Kim Fields essays his wife, Regina. Their children are Bernard Jr. (Jermelle Simon), Aaliyah (Khali Spraggins), and Maya (Journey Christine). Bennie also has a son named Kelvin (Diamond Lyons) with the local hairdresser Tasha (Gabrielle Dennis). Wanda Sykes essays Lucretia, Regina’s spunky sister. The cast is rounded up with friends of the family, including recently paroled and freshly religious Duck (Page Kennedy) and Tony (Michel Estime), who also helps Bennie with the garage.

Other characters include Aaliyah’s friend Savannah (Daria Johns) and Sheila (Dayna Dooley). Since most arguments are resolved, and there are no major plot turning points, we can expect most, if not all, of the cast from season 1 to return next season. In addition, we might see Ayaamii Sledge join the cast in the potential second season as Bennie’s second child outside of his marriage. She is briefly seen in the closing scenes of the finale of the first season.

The Upshaws Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 1 introduces audiences to the quirky and lovable Upshaw family and briefly details their past. We are also introduced to friends of the family like Duck, an ex-con who seems to harbor feelings for Regina, and Tony, who helps Benny out at the garage and never fails to give him questionable advice. In addition, the oldest Upshaw son, Bernard Jr. comes out to his parents, and even the seemingly cold-hearted Lucretia is seen having an affair that scandalizes her sister Regina.

The Upshaw family goes through a lot of ups and downs in season 1, but through all their trials and tribulations, they stand together and share a deep love that invariably stops the family from breaking up on more than one occasion. However, if renewed for season 2, this love will be tested more than ever before, with the appearance of Bennie’s mystery daughter outside of wedlock.

With her GMAT exam and MBA course coming up, we can also expect to see an already overworked Regina even more stressed out, which, when gaslit by Bennie’s antics, promises to be hilarious, entertaining, and at times heartbreaking. In the potential second season, Lucretia will also undoubtedly continue to point out all of Bennie’s shortcomings with glee, which further promises more of the creative verbal battles between the two that have become a signature of the show.

