The Voice Season 21 Episode 15 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

This week’s episode of ‘The Voice’ season 21 looked back at all the splendid moments that graced this season. The top 20 contestants have made history making it this far, and their journeys are thereby highlighted in this week’s installment that has also crossed the 500th episode mark. To know more about the events in the episode, go to the recap. Now, here’s everything we know about episode 15!

The Voice Season 21 Episode 15 Release Date

‘The Voice’ season 21 episode 15 is slated to release on November 8, 2021, at 8 pm ET on NBC. New two-hour-long episodes drop on a bi-weekly basis, every Monday and Tuesday.

Where to Watch The Voice Season 21 Episode 15 Online?

You can watch ‘The Voice’ season 21 episode 15 as and when it airs on NBC at the above-mentioned date and timeslot. You can alternatively head to NBC’s official website and the NBC app to watch the show online. Cord cutters can use cable-free, live TV services like DirecTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Xfinity, and Fubo TV to stream the episodes. Season 21 is also available to watch on Hulu, with an active subscription. Another option is to catch the episodes on Apple TV and Spectrum on Demand.

The Voice Season 21 Episode 15 Spoilers

The fifteenth episode, titled ‘Top 20 Live Play-offs,’ will test the remaining contestants as they battle against each other to earn a spot in the Top 13. The final decision will lie in the hands of Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande, and Blake Shelton. By the end of the episode, they will send seven people packing their bags by the end of this week.

The Voice Season 21 Episode 14 Recap

The latest installment, titled ‘The Road to Live Shows’ looked back on the best performances by the top 20 contestants in front of the coaches Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend, and Blake Shelton. The most memorable moments in the show were replayed, including rare four-chair turns along with the neverending “coach” banters that have constantly kept the flow of entertainment running. Apart from that, we received a wholesome dose of behind-the-scenes drama as the coaches went all out in bagging their preferred contestants.

There were remarkable steals and breakthrough performances that will forever be remembered fondly. The show is now bound to enter the live play-offs, which will be an intense battle among the remaining 20 contestants, namely Girl Named Tom, Gymani, Hailey Mia, Katie Rae, Jeremy Rosado, Samuel Harness, Jershika Maple, Shadale, Joshua Vacanti, David Vogel, Jim & Sasha Allen, Bella DeNapoli, Holly Forbes, Ryleigh Plank, Raquel Trinidad, Peedy Chavis, Libianca, Wendy Moten, Lana Scott, and Paris Winningham.

Read More: Where Is The Voice Filmed?