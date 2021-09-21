The Voice Season 21 Episode 3 Release Date and Spoilers

In the season 21 premiere of ‘The Voice,’ Carson Daly introduced the crowd to America’s first batch of budding artists who were elated to have the opportunity of being coached by Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, or Blake Shelton. The contestants performed their own covers to popular songs that kept the audiences entertained throughout. For a complete list of all the acts performing in the season premiere, go to the recap. Now, you can check out what the next episode has in store!

The Voice Season 21 Episode 3 Release Date

‘The Voice’ season 21 episode 3 is slated to release on September 27, 2021, at 8 pm ET on NBC. New two-hour-long episodes will drop on a bi-weekly basis on Mondays and Tuesdays following its premiere.

Where to Watch The Voice Season 21 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘The Voice’ season 21 episode 3 as and when it airs on NBC at the above-mentioned timeslot. You can alternatively head to the NBC website and stream the show. Cord cutters can use cable-free, live TV services like DirecTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Xfinity, and Fubo TV to stream and watch the episodes. Season 21 is available on Hulu, which can be watched with a subscription. Another option is to catch the episodes on Apple TV and Spectrum on Demand.

The Voice Season 21 Episode 3 Spoilers

The third episode, titled ‘The Blind Auditions, Part 3,’ will follow the third round of auditions as the esteemed panel of coaches gears up to pick the best singers out of a well-deserved bunch of talented artists. Every coach will likewise be allowed to use the “block” that could allow them to pick the contestant of their choice. After the audition rounds are over, there will be 12 artists in each team.

The Voice Season 21 Episode 1 & 2 Recap

The season 21 premiere, titled ‘The Blind Auditions, Season Premiere,’ opened with a lot of cheer and applause as Carson Daly welcomed the first batch of contestants. The first act, called Girl Named Tom, gave a flawless performance, and it seems like the trio is looking to provide tough competition to the others. Katie Rae’s performance was deemed average, while Peedy Chavis’ rendition of “Heartbreak Hotel” captured the spirit of Elvis to the extent that it impressed everyone. Team Legend’s Jonathan Mouton gave a theatrical performance on “Leave the Door Open” that was nothing short of magic.

The energy was infectious when Katherine Ann Mohler turned Jermaine Stewart’s ’80s dance hit “We Don’t Have to Take Our Clothes Off” into a power ballad. 18-year-old Jack Rogan was the next person who stole Kelly and John’s heart. Next up was Kinsey Rose, whose powerful country vocals soared through the crowd. Vaughn Mugol, a 27-year-old Texan from the Philippines, tackled Ed Sheeran’s “The A-Team” with such finesse that captivated the judges as well as the crowd. Lastly, Wendy Moten’s “We Can Work It Out” was a good choice for the backup singer who wanted her voice to be heard.

In the second episode of the season, contestants Lana Scott, Samuel Harness, Carolina Alonso, Chavon Rodgers, Joshua Vacanti, Hailey Green, Jim & Sasha Allen, Paris Winningham, and Gymani proved their mettle as singers and made it to the next stage. Unfortunately, however, Serenity Arce from Florida failed to impress the judges with her rendition of “I See Red,” as did Camryn B’s “Hometown Glory.”

