The Voice Season 21 Episode 7 Release Date and Spoilers

In the sixth episode, the coaches found the last batch of singers joining their teams. The competition was so high and the air so tense that the coaches almost lost their composure over contestants they wanted in their individual teams. Before the night ended, all the teams were complete, which closed the chapter of the blind auditions. For a detailed account of the latest happenings, head to the recap. Now, here is all that we have to share about episode 7 of ‘The Voice’ season 21!

The Voice Season 21 Episode 7 Release Date

‘The Voice’ season 21 episode 7 is slated to release on October 11, 2021, at 8 pm ET on NBC. New two-hour-long episodes drop on a bi-weekly basis, every Monday and Tuesday.

Where to Watch The Voice Season 21 Episode 7 Online?

You can watch ‘The Voice’ season 21 episode 7, as and when it airs on NBC at the above-mentioned date and timeslot. You can alternatively head to NBC’s official website and the NBC app to watch the show online. Cord cutters can use cable-free, live TV services like DirecTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Xfinity, and Fubo TV to stream the episodes. Season 21 is also available to watch on Hulu, with an active subscription. Another option is to catch the episodes on Apple TV and Spectrum on Demand.

The Voice Season 21 Episode 7 Spoilers

The seventh episode, titled ‘The Battles Premiere,’ will open up the battle rounds. Next week, we might witness the arrival of entertainment industry legends Kristin Chenoweth, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, and Camila Cabello. The coaches will enlist their help as the singers gear up to compete against each other. Besides, every coach will receive the option of using one steal and one save when the singer in question is present on the stage.

The Voice Season 21 Episode 6 Recap

The sixth round of the blind auditions kicked off with 28-year old Aaron Hines, who is a wedding singer by profession. He sang “Heartbreak Anniversary,” and the first person to melt to his sweet R&B heavy voice was his idol John, followed by Kelly, Ariana, and Blake. However, he shockingly joined Team Kelly! Next up was a trio named KCK3 performing “No Tears Left to Cry.”

As expected, Ariana Grande was glowing with excitement, and she subsequently ended up taking them on her team. The third singer identified as 27-year-old Tommy Edwards, who delivered “Drops of Jupiter” with such charisma that it started a competition between John and Blake. The dust settled after Tommy chose Blake. A similar situation ensued when church singer Shadale took the stage and sang “That’s What I Like.”

Shadale then became the last member of John’s team. The only coach with a spot left was Kelly as stop motion animator Joe McGuinness attempted to impress her with his rendition of “Midnight Rider,” but she didn’t turn. The chair finally moved when pop singer Parker McKay caught Kelly’s attention with her powerful range. Thus, all the teams are now complete!

