The Voice Season 21 Episode 9 Release Date and Spoilers

Adding major twists to this week’s episode of ‘The Voice’ were the power of the Steal and Save buttons as the coaches witnessed their team players fight each other. Blake and John ended up using Save while Ariana and Kelly pushed the Steal button. To know who advanced to the knockouts, refer to the comprehensive recap laid out for you at the bottom. Now, allow us to prepare you for the next episode by walking you through all the details here!

The Voice Season 21 Episode 9 Release Date

‘The Voice’ season 21 episode 9 is slated to release on October 18, 2021, at 8 pm ET on NBC. New two-hour-long episodes drop on a bi-weekly basis, every Monday and Tuesday.

Where to Watch The Voice Season 21 Episode 9 Online?

You can watch ‘The Voice’ season 21 episode 9 as and when it airs on NBC at the above-mentioned date and timeslot. You can alternatively head to NBC’s official website and the NBC app to watch the show online. Cord cutters can use cable-free, live TV services like DirecTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Xfinity, and Fubo TV to stream the episodes. Season 21 is also available to watch on Hulu, with an active subscription. Another option is to catch the episodes on Apple TV and Spectrum on Demand.

The Voice Season 21 Episode 9 Spoilers

We can expect to see ‘The Battles Part 3’ commence next week as the next batch of contestants will compete against each other. In each battle of episode 9 of season 21, the coaches will have the option to use either Steal or Save (for the coach whose team player gets eliminated). Popular artists Kristin Chenoweth, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, and Camila Cabello will serve as the advisors for the coaches as the contestants try to advance to the knockouts, which will then have Ed Sheeran as the mega-mentor.

The Voice Season 21 Episode 8 Recap

Episode 8, also known as ‘The Battles Part 2,’ kicked off with Jershika’s decision to join Team Legend. Ariana was hugely disappointed, and John was certain Kelly made a big blunder by letting her go. The first face-off was between Lana and Hailey. Team Blake chose “Girl” by Maren Morris, which allowed Hailey to use her powerful vocals and Lana to impress them with her sweet voice. Although Hailey was the winner, Blake used the Save button to keep Lana.

After that, we saw a clip of Libianca using her unique voice to defeat Tommy on Team Blake after a battle to the song “Save Your Tears” by The Weeknd. Xavier was the next contestant to pull through, and his opponent Carolina was sent home. Singing Nelly and Kelly Rowland’s “Dilemma,” Katherine and Vaughn from Team Ariana competed against each other. Katherine’s technicality won over the judges, despite Vaughn’s voice having a natural quality to it.

The last battle took place between Brittany and Samara on Team Legend. John criticized Samara for deviating from the original tune, but the face-off was so intense that Kelly declared she would steal the one who would lose. After John chose Brittany as the winner, Kelly and Ariana pushed the Steal button while John slammed on Save. However, she decided to stay back in Team Legend.

