NBC’s ‘The Voice‘ is one of the highest forms of entertainment ever to have existed on television. Ever since its premiere on April 26, 2011, it has stayed true to its vision of finding the best singing talent and honing them into professional artists. The show is the American edition of ‘The Voice of Holland’ and a prominent part of the popular ‘Voice’ franchise.

The best part of ‘The Voice’ is that it creates an interactive atmosphere by letting audiences vote for their favorite singers through telephone, internet, SMS text, and the iTunes Store. So it is no surprise that the series has religiously completed 20 seasons as of now. If you wish to find more details about its possible renewal, here’s everything we know about ‘The Voice’ season 21!

The Voice Season 21 Release Date

‘The Voice’ season 20 premiered on March 1, 2021, on NBC and concluded on May 25, 2021. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, auditions were limited to Zoom call sessions, virtual interviews, and audio-tape recordings of the performances. There were no in-person open casting calls this season. Although it hindered the classic concert-type vibe that the show is known for, it is said to have democratized the ability to audition, with more performances filing in.

As far as the next season goes, here’s what we have surmised. ‘The Voice’ remains one of NBC’s top programs and has established a strong hold over the general viewership on Monday nights. So its return is inevitable. However, Frances Berwick, chairman of entertainment networks at NBC Universal Television and Streaming, declared that the upcoming edition would experience a cut in its duration. NBC has decided to air one cycle for the 2021-22 season.

Since 2012, the channel has rolled out ‘The Voice’ in two cycles every year – one in the fall and one in the spring. So the sudden change in its structure comes as a shock. But Berwich reassured the media that the decision would help protect the popularity of the franchise. NBC wants to “eventize” the series, so all focus is upon delivering one amazing cycle in the 2021-2022 season, only in the Fall. Despite this drastic change, the format will, however, remain the same. There will be Blind Auditions, steals, and blocks, as per the norm. While NBC has not yet announced an official release date for the upcoming season, we can expect ‘The Voice’ season 21 to premiere sometime in September 2021.

The Voice Season 21 Host And Coaches

‘The Voice’ season 20 features Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend as the returning coaches, along with Nick Jonas, who was replaced by Gwen Stefani in season 19. Kelsea Ballerini also makes an appearance as a guest. As expected, season 20 features Carson Daly, whose position as the host remains unchallenged. So we will see her in the next season as well.

Season 21 will once again mark the comeback of familiar faces like Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend as the coaches. They will be accompanied by newcomer Ariana Grande, about to make her coaching debut. This means that the show will bid a second farewell to Nick Jonas. Although the reasons for his exit are not known, he will most definitely be leaving in good spirit!

