The premiere episode of ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 highlights the struggles Daryl, Maggie, and others are facing in rebuilding Alexandria. The settlement is running short on supplies forcing the group of survivors to take desperate steps. Meanwhile, Eugene’s group learns more about the Commonwealth and tries to figure the objectives behind their capture. You can find a summary of the episode’s events in the recap section. Before moving to that, let’s check out what lies in store for ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 episode 2.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 2 Release Date

‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 episode 2 is slated to air on August 29, 2021, at 9 pm ET, on AMC. The second episode of the season debuted on AMC+ on August 22, 2021. The eleventh and final season of the show consists of 24 episodes that run for 41–67 minutes each.

Where to Watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 2 Online?

‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 episode 2 will be broadcast on AMC at the aforementioned date and time. You can also watch the second episode on AMC’s official website or the AMC app. Subscribers of AMC+ can stream the new episodes one week in advance of their television premiere. If you do not have an active cable subscription, you can watch the upcoming episode on live TV streaming and VOD platforms such as Fubo TV, Philo TV, Xfinity, Sling TV, DirecTV, Apple TV, Google Play, Spectrum, and YouTube TV. Additionally, you can watch the episode on Amazon Prime Video through AMC+.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 2 Spoilers

The second episode of ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 is titled ‘Acheron: Part II.’ The episode is likely to reveal whether or not Maggie survived the fall. Meanwhile, Negan could take over the leadership of the group in Maggie and Daryl’s absence. Daryl’s search for Dog could land him in more trouble than he bargained for. We could also learn more about the Commonwealth’s reprocessing and what exactly happened to Yumiko’s brother. However, Yumiko’s quest for answers could spell trouble for Eugene, Ezekiel, and Princess.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 1 Recap

The eleventh season premiere of ‘The Walking Dead’ is titled ‘Acheron: Part I.’ The episode opens with Daryl and Maggie leading a group of survivors on a mission to infiltrate an army base. They find a stash of ration but are attacked by a horde of walkers. The group makes it out of the base with the supplies just in the nick of time. Everyone safely returns to Alexandria, but their latest expedition has failed to gather enough food for everyone at the settlement.

Maggie suggests a risky plan to recover the supplies stolen by the Reapers. Maggie, Daryl, Negan, and a few other survivors venture towards Washington to reclaim the supplies. Eugene’s group is questioned by the Commonwealth soldiers, and we are introduced to General Mercer. In the tunnels, Negan and Maggie argue about the way forward, and Negan’s suspicion that Maggie wants to kill him proves to be true. However, Maggie says she won’t kill Negan as long as he doesn’t force her to.

At the Commonwealth outpost, Eugene’s group uses Princess’ knowledge about the soldiers to get their hands on two uniforms and figure a way out by blending in their surroundings. In the tunnels, Daryl chases after Dog while a group of walkers attacks the other survivors. They try to climb on top of a nearby train to get to safety. The walkers snatch Maggie, and Negan refuses to help her. Maggie falls down, ending the episode on a cliffhanger.

