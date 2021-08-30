Season 11 of ‘The Walking Dead’ is already shaping up to be a deadly affair for our merry band of survivors who must deal with a whole bag of problems. The second episode of the final season reveals Maggie’s fate after she plummets into a horde of walkers. It ends with introducing a new nefarious threat that could spell doom for the survivors. You can find out more about the episode’s events in the recap section. But first, let’s take a look at what we can expect from ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 episode 3.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 3 Release Date

‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 episode 3 will release on September 5, 2021, at 9 pm ET, on AMC. The third episode debuted on AMC+ on August 29, 2021. The eleventh and final season of the show contains 24 episodes that have a runtime of 41–67 minutes each.

Where to Watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 episode 3 on AMC at the date and time specified above. The episode can also be streamed on AMC’s official website or the AMC app. Subscribers of AMC+ can watch the new episodes one week before their television broadcast. Cord-cutters can watch the upcoming episode on live TV streaming and VOD platforms such as Fubo TV, Philo TV, Xfinity, Sling TV, DirecTV, Apple TV, Google Play, Spectrum, and YouTube TV. Additionally, you can watch the episode on Amazon Prime Video through AMC+.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 3 Spoilers

‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 episode 3 is called ‘Hunted,’ and it likely refers to Maggie’s group being hunted down by the Reapers. The Reapers look like a hunting tribe and could prove to be lethal as they are adept at killing. Their attack could force Maggie’s group into splitting up. As a result, Maggie might have to show more trust towards Negan as he is the only one who knows the routes and can lead the group to safety.

Back at Alexandria, the younger generation of survivors might have to step up in the absence of the adults. Yumiko could reunite with her brother, and we will possibly learn more about the woman who introduces herself as Stephanie. Here’s a promo for episode 3!

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 2 Recap

The second episode of ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 is titled ‘Acheron: Part II.’ It opens with Negan’s group holding off a horde of walkers while trying to find a way to move on. Meanwhile, Daryl and Dog are on their own in the tunnels and hear a cry for help.

At the Commonwealth outpost, Yumiko talks to the auditors and tries to get her friends and herself through immigration. Eugene is separated from the group and interrogated. Inside the subway, Maggie uses morse code to signal she is alive and enters the compartment through an underground hatch. She reveals Negan saw her slip but didn’t help her. Maggie contemplates killing Negan.

Gage returns after stealing the group’s supplies and running off with Roy. A group of walkers follows him, and while the survivors argue whether he should be allowed in, the walkers turn Gabe into one of them. In the tunnels, Daryl encounters Roy, who has lost the supplies and dies of a wound.

As the walkers trap Maggie and Negan’s group, they fight back and are joined by Daryl. They successfully escape but are running short on supplies and ammo. Eugene reunites with his group, and they are granted asylum in the Commonwealth. Maggie’s group decides to take a detour to Arbor Hill in search of extra supplies but is attacked by the Reapers.

