The third episode of ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 reminds the audience how ill-fated the mission is that Maggie and her group have embarked on. It introduces a grave new threat in the form of the Reapers while Maggie’s leadership skills are also questioned. You can find highlights of the episode in the recap section. Readers who are desperately waiting for the coming week’s episode, here is what’s in store for our favorite survivors in the fourth episode of season 11.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 4 Release Date

‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 episode 4 will air on September 12, 2021, at 9 pm ET, on AMC. The fourth episode debuted on AMC+ on September 5, 2021. New episodes arrive every Sunday, although they first land on the streaming service (AMC+) before airing on the network the following week. The show’s final season consists of 24 episodes with a runtime of 41–67 minutes each.

Where to Watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 4 Online?

Cable users can watch ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 episode 4 on AMC when it airs on the channel. You can also stream the episode on AMC’s official website or the AMC app. AMC+ users can watch the new episodes one week in advance of their television broadcast. Folks without an active cable subscription can watch the new episode on live TV streaming and VOD platforms such as Sling TV, DirecTV, Apple TV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, Xfinity, Spectrum, and YouTube TV. The episodes are also available for rent or purchase on iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, and Microsoft Store. Additionally, you can watch the upcoming episode on Amazon Prime Video through AMC+.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 4 Spoilers

‘Rendition’ is the title of the fourth episode of ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11. The episode will reveal the fate of Daryl and Dog after the two get separated from the rest of the group. It is likely that they will be captured by the Reapers and taken to the Meridian. Daryl will reconnect with someone from his past. A popular fan theory predicts that Daryl’s love interest, Connie, is one of the Reapers. There is a possibility that the prediction turns out to be true. Check out the promo for episode 4!

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 3 Recap

‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 episode 3 is called ‘Hunted.’ In this episode, Maggie’s group faces the Reapers following an ambush at the end of episode 2. Daryl and Dog separate from the group while Maggie battles a Skull-masked Reaper. Maggie and Alden find themselves on top of a building fending off the Reapers when Negan intervenes. He saves Maggie, who then saves Alden.

Maggie, Alden, Negan, and Agatha move forward after some walkers kill Duncan. Alden is nursing a wound that slows the group down. Negan and Maggie argue about the way forward. The group faces a few more walkers, and Agatha is turned. But Negan, Maggie, and Alden manage to escape and take shelter inside a church.

Back at Alexandria, Carol’s group looks for the missing horses. After some struggle, they locate a few horses and provide some hope to the people of the settlement. At the church, Negan asks Maggie to leave Alden behind. Alden agrees, but Maggie is reluctant to do so. She eventually decides to leave Alden behind with food and a weapon. Alden hides inside the church while Negan and Maggie move on to finish their quest.

