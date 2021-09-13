The fourth episode of ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 focuses on Daryl, who finds himself in the midst of the dangerous Reapers. After separating from the group, Daryl is captured by a Reaper who turns out to be a person from his past. Who is this mystery person? And what is the true nature of the Reapers? You can find the answers in the recap section. Without wasting any more time, let’s dive into the details of this post-apocalyptic survival saga’s next chapter. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 episode 5.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 5 Release Date

‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 episode 5 will air on September 19, 2021, at 9 pm ET, on AMC. The fourth episode debuted on AMC+ on September 12, 2021. New episodes air on the channel every Sunday after first premiering on AMC+. The episodes become available on the streaming service a week before they are broadcast on television. The show’s final season comprises 24 episodes that are 41–67 minutes in length each.

Where to Watch The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 5 Online?

Folks with an active cable subscription can watch ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 episode 5 on AMC at the aforementioned date and time. You can also stream the episode on AMC’s official website or the AMC app. Subscribers of AMC+ can stream the new episodes here.

Cord-cutters can choose to watch the episode on live TV streaming and VOD platforms such as Fubo TV, Philo TV, Xfinity, Spectrum, Sling TV, DirecTV, Apple TV, and YouTube TV. The episodes are also available to rent or purchase on iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, and Microsoft Store. Additionally, you can watch the upcoming episode on Amazon Prime Video through AMC+.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 5 Spoilers

‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 episode 5 is called ‘Out of the Ashes’ and will shift the focus to Eugene’s group, who will be going through their induction phase in the Commonwealth. This will give us a glimpse at life in the network of communities run by the Commonwealth, and the group could be forcefully separated. We could also learn more about Yumiko’s brother. Meanwhile, Carol and Aaron will face new challenges in Alexandria in the form of Hilltop squatters. Maggie and Negan will have to find a way to work together to complete the supplies and food hunt.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 4 Recap

Episode 4 of ‘The Walking Dead’ season 11 is titled ‘Rendition.’ It opens with a Reaper using Dog to lure Daryl. The reaper reveals herself as Leah, Daryl’s former love interest. She takes him to the Reapers’ base, where Daryl is interrogated for information on his group. Daryl is introduced to Pope, the ruthless leader of the Reapers.

After some initial hostility towards him, Leah returns to speak to Daryl. She tells him that she still cares about him and convinces Daryl to share some information about his group to please Pope. Daryl agrees and divulges minimal details. However, Pope does not appear impressed and instead puts Daryl and Leah inside a burning building as a test.

Daryl makes it out of the fire alive and also manages to save Leah. This impresses Pope, who open-heartedly welcomes Daryl into their group. He shares the group’s tragic history with Daryl. However, after seeing Pope’s religious fanaticism that leads him to burn one of his people for leaving behind a comrade, Daryl grows skeptical of the group.

